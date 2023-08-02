Alyssa Thomas secures 5th triple-double of the season, Sun beat the Lynx 79-69

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Trump charged for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
Sports

Alyssa Thomas secures 5th triple-double of the season, Sun beat the Lynx 79-69

Connecticut Sun's Tiffany Hayes (15) and Rebecca Allen (9) celebrate a foul during a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun's Tiffany Hayes (15) and Rebecca Allen (9) celebrate a foul during a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun's Tiffany Hayes (15) puts up a basket during a WNBA basketball game against Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun's Tiffany Hayes (15) puts up a basket during a WNBA basketball game against Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun's Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) and Minnesota Lynx's Emily Engstler (22) reach for a pass during a WNBA basketball game on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun's Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) and Minnesota Lynx's Emily Engstler (22) reach for a pass during a WNBA basketball game on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun's Tyasha Harris (52) moves past Minnesota Lynx's Tiffany Mitchell (25) during a WNBA basketball game on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun's Tyasha Harris (52) moves past Minnesota Lynx's Tiffany Mitchell (25) during a WNBA basketball game on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Minnesota Lynx's Nikolina Milic (31) puts up a basket from under Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas (25) during a WNBA basketball game on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Minnesota Lynx's Nikolina Milic (31) puts up a basket from under Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas (25) during a WNBA basketball game on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun's Natisha Hiedeman (2) tangles with Minnesota Lynx's Lindsay Allen (2) during a WNBA basketball game on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun's Natisha Hiedeman (2) tangles with Minnesota Lynx's Lindsay Allen (2) during a WNBA basketball game on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner (24) puts up a basket from under Minnesota Lynx's defense during a WNBA basketball game on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner (24) puts up a basket from under Minnesota Lynx's defense during a WNBA basketball game on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
 
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 21 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists for her fifth triple-double of the season and the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed Minnesota Lynx 79-69 on Tuesday night.

It was Thomas’ ninth career triple-double. Thomas, who also had a triple-double in an 87-83 loss to the Lynx on Sunday, became the first player in WNBA history to record a triple-double in back-to-back games multiple times in a season. She also has more triple-doubles this season than any other WNBA player has in her career.

Tyasha Harris added 17 points off the bench for Connecticut (19-7). Tiffany Hayes had 16 points and DeWanna Bonner scored 15 on 7-of-19 shooting.

The Sun outscored the Lynx 23-13 in the second quarter to take a 37-30 lead at the break. Harris scored 11 points in that period. Thomas had five points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals in the first half and secured the triple-double in the third quarter.

Lindsay Allen scored 16 points and Kayla McBride added 15 points for Minnesota (13-14), which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Diamond Miller had 13 points and six rebounds, and Dorka Juhasz grabbed 11 rebounds.

Minnesota was without star Napheesa Collier, who is sidelined with a sprained ankle.

