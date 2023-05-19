May 19, 2023 GMT
Lyon beats Monaco to move within striking distance of Europe
PARIS (AP) — Lyon defeating fourth-placed Monaco 3-1 and moved within striking distance of the French league spots for Europe on Friday.
Alexandre Lacazette, Maxence Caqueret and Rayan Cherki scored for Lyon after Wissam Ben Yedder put Monaco ahead by converting a penalty 70 seconds in.
Lyon moved one point behind fifth-placed Lille and France’s Europa Conference League playoff spot.
Monaco has the Europa League spot.
___
