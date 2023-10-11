Israel-Hamas war
Mac Jones will remain Patriots’ starting QB this week against Raiders, Bill Belichick says

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) walks off the field after the team was defeated in a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
1 of 2 | 

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) walks off the field after the team was defeated in a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, right, is seated on the bench after he was pulled during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
2 of 2 | 

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, right, is seated on the bench after he was pulled during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By KYLE HIGHTOWER
 
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots are making some big changes to try to improve their offense.

For now, a change at quarterback won’t be one of them.

New England coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday that Mac Jones will remain the starter when the Patriots visit the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Yeah, we’re not making any changes,” Belichick said.

Jones is having his worst season since being drafted 15th overall in 2021. He completed just 12 of 22 passes for 110 yards and two interceptions in New England’s 34-0 loss to New Orleans last week. It computed to a 30.5 passer rating, the second-worst mark of his career.

He has had six turnovers over the past two weeks, one of the biggest impediments for an offense that has managed just three points during that stretch. The Patriots (1-4) haven’t scored a touchdown in 10 quarters of play.

As bad as things have been, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien believes there is time to fix the issues.

“There’s a lot of season left,” O’Brien said this week. “There’s always obituaries being written. But there’s a lot of football to be played.”

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

KYLE HIGHTOWER
Sports writer covering Patriots, Celtics, Red Sox & Bruins.