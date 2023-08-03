Trash talking and playful, Mac Jones makes having fun a priority this season

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Trump indictment
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
Svitlana Sushko, 62, sobs while visiting the grave of her youngest son, a Ukrainian soldier who was killed last year in the war against Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
Sports

Trash talking and playful, Mac Jones makes having fun a priority this season

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) takes a photo with fans at the end of an NFL football practice, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
1 of 5 | 

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) takes a photo with fans at the end of an NFL football practice, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones warms up during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
2 of 5 | 

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones warms up during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones warms up during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
3 of 5 | 

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones warms up during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) performs field drills during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
4 of 5 | 

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) performs field drills during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones winds up for a pass during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
5 of 5 | 

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones winds up for a pass during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By KYLE HIGHTOWER
 
Share

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — As a rookie Mac Jones was never short on smiles.

Practice, press conferences, games — he didn’t miss a chance to display the exuberance of a 23-year-old basking in the opportunity to live out his childhood dream of playing in the NFL.

Last season, he lost at least a smidge of that innocence during a grueling 2022 schedule. He was briefly sidelined by injury while the team stumbled to an 8-9 finish, largely because of issues on the offensive side of the football.

As part of a self-assessment this spring, Jones identified a small, but key component he felt was missing: He wasn’t having enough fun.

Other news
New England Patriots center David Andrews speaks to reporters during an NFL football news conference, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
‘Trust’ is the buzz word as Patriots reconfigure offense during training camp
FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones winds up to pass at the NFL football team's practice facility June 13, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. Patriots coach Bill Belichick's decision to entrust his offense and the development of Jones to two unproven offensive coaches was a disaster. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Patriots head into camp looking to build on offseason offensive overall

“That’s one of the things this offseason I put a lot of thought into is enjoying the game,” Jones said. “It’s good to have fun, but at the end of the day we’re out here working. Putting in work is the most important part. But we’ve got to just have that juice every day. It comes from the leader and the leaders of the team.”

Finding that balance of playfulness and a serious leader is a priority, he says.

Whether that means taking a few extra moments to bob his head to music and dance during pre-practice warm ups or ending a drill with an exaggerated sprint to the sideline in preparation for a field goal try — Jones is letting himself be loose.

The renewed lighter side of of Mac hasn’t gone unnoticed.

During his first two NFL seasons, Jones was a stickler for routine. He kept everything businesslike and the same every day. He tried to be the first and last in the building, while keeping his head down and into the playbook.

He hasn’t gotten away from that at the start of Year 3, but is making room for his teammates to see the more personal side. It’s playful, they say, but not without some edge.

When asked to identify the best trash talker on the offensive side of the ball, receiver DeVante Parker didn’t hesitate in identifying his quarterback as the gabbiest.

“Mac Jones, for sure. Yeah, Mac. He’s the best,” Parker said.

What separates him from the pack?

“The things he says. It’s the quick, subtle sort of trash talk,” Parker said.

That has helped Jones integrate new faces on offense like receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki. It’s also bringing some levity off the field as they all attack the task of adapting to the technical changes brought in by new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

“For me, I’ve always kind of been a fun person — in my opinion,” said Jones, with a chuckle. “I think that’s why people like to play with me because we like to go out there and have fun and compete.”

Jones knows it will take more than a few grins to get to Patriots to the top of what will be the toughest AFC East he’s seen during his young career.

But finding the right mix of tweaks is the, well, fun part.

“It always stems from winning, right? And to win you have to do a lot of really good things consistently all the time,” Jones said. “I think I need to do that better and just try and lead the team more so from the mental side and all that stuff. Obviously, the playing and physical stuff is there. I just have to go out there and try to lead.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

KYLE HIGHTOWER
KYLE HIGHTOWER
Sports writer covering Patriots, Celtics, Red Sox & Bruins.