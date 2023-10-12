Israel-Hamas war
Trump civil fraud trial
Sen. Menendez charged
Social Security benefits increase
Powerball winner
World News

Madagascar postpones presidential election for a week after candidates are hurt in protests

FILE - Presidential candidate Marc Ravalomanana cast his vote during a runoff presidential election in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. Madagascar’s highest court has on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 ruled that next month’s presidential election be postponed for a week to allow authorities to prepare after two candidates were injured during protests when security forces fired tear gas grenades. Opposition candidates Andry Raobelina and former president Marc Ravalomanana both say they sustained minor injuries during protests this month. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, file)

FILE - Presidential candidate Marc Ravalomanana cast his vote during a runoff presidential election in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. Madagascar’s highest court has on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 ruled that next month’s presidential election be postponed for a week to allow authorities to prepare after two candidates were injured during protests when security forces fired tear gas grenades. Opposition candidates Andry Raobelina and former president Marc Ravalomanana both say they sustained minor injuries during protests this month. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, file)

 
Share

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Madagascar’s highest court ruled Thursday that next month’s presidential election be postponed for a week to allow authorities to prepare after two candidates were injured during protests when security forces fired tear gas grenades.

The election was meant to be held on Nov. 9 but must be moved to Nov. 16, the High Constitutional Court said. The date for a runoff election would remain Nov. 20 if it was required, the court said.

The two opposition candidates, Andry Raobelina and former President Marc Ravalomanana, were both injured during protests this month. Raobelina said he suffered an eye injury caused by a tear gas grenade last week. Ravalomanana sustained a leg injury in a protest last weekend which was also caused by a tear gas grenade, his party said.

They are two of 13 candidates cleared to run in the election.

Other news
FILE - Divine Oduduru, of Nigeria, walks from the track at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on July 31, 2021, in Tokyo. Oduduru received a six-year ban for his role in a case first pursued by U.S. authorities under a law designed to combat widespread doping schemes across the globe. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track and field, said Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 a disciplinary panel had found the Nigerian sprinter guilty of possession and use or attempted use of multiple prohibited substances in the leadup to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Former NCAA champion Oduduru receives 6-year ban in wide-ranging doping case
FILE - Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa addresses a press conference in Harare, on Aug. 27, 2023. Zimbabwe’s main opposition party continued its boycott of Parliament on Thursday Oct. 12, 2023 in a protest against the contentious removal of 15 of its lawmakers. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File)
Zimbabwe opposition leader demands the reinstatement of party lawmakers kicked out of Parliament
FILE - Activists demonstrate outside the Algerian embassy to France to demand the release of release of Algerian journalist Ihsane El Kadi, in Paris, France, Thursday, March 30, 2023. Algeria’s Supreme Court has ruled on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 that the journalist targeted as part of a broader crackdown against pro-democracy protests will remain imprisoned. Defense attorneys for Ihsane El Kadi, the owner of a media company that oversaw Algeria’s now-shuttered news site Maghreb Emergent and radio station Radio M, had asked the court to overturn the journalist’s sentence for taking foreign funds for his media outlets and “inciting acts susceptible to threaten state security.” (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
Algeria’s top court rejects journalist’s appeal of his seven-year sentence

Andry Rajoelina is seeking re-election for a second term as president. He served as president in a transitional government from 2009-14 after Ravalomanana was removed in a military-led coup. Rajoelina won his first term in an election in 2018, when he beat Ravalomanana in a runoff.

Rajoelina, 49, resigned as president last month because the law requires leaders to step down if they want to contest an election.

Ravalomanana and other candidates have said that Rajoelina should be disqualified from the election because they claim he is not a Madagascar citizen, but Rajoelina insists that he’s a citizen.

Risk management company Crisis24 says further protests and clashes are likely ahead of the election in the island nation of 28 million people.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa