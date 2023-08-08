A red flag warning visitors swimming is prohibited is seen at the entrance to Rockaway beach, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in the Queens borough of New York. A woman was critically injured when a shark bit her on the leg while she was swimming at a New York City beach, officials said. Rockaway Beach was closed to swimming and surfing on Tuesday as a precaution. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Rare shark bite in NYC
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez to be sentenced today
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
In 50 years, hip-hop has transcended generations, defied norms and reshaped the cultural landscape.
50 years of hip-hop
Entertainment

Jay-Z’s Made In America fest canceled due to ‘severe circumstances outside of production control’

FILE - Jay-Z arrives at a special screening of "The Harder They Fall" on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Shrine in Los Angeles. Jay-Z’s annual Made in America festival in Philadelphia has been canceled for 2023. The festival cited “severe circumstances outside of production control” for the abrupt cancellation, which came two months after the lineup was released. No additional details were shared. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Jay-Z arrives at a special screening of “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Shrine in Los Angeles. Jay-Z’s annual Made in America festival in Philadelphia has been canceled for 2023. The festival cited “severe circumstances outside of production control” for the abrupt cancellation, which came two months after the lineup was released. No additional details were shared. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By MARIA SHERMAN
 
Share

Jay-Z ‘s annual Made in America festival, scheduled for next month in Philadelphia, has been canceled.

“Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place,” the festival shared in a statement on social media. Made in America had been scheduled for Sept. 2-3 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with Lizzo and SZA as the headliners.

“This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation. Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience.”

A specific reason for the cancellation was not made immediately clear. Promoter Live Nation referred questions back to the Made in America statement.

Other news
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Harris says new rule means ‘thousands of dollars’ for workers on federal construction projects
Otis Pena, left, a friend of O'Shae Sibley, walks off stage after speaking during a celebration of life for Sibley on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at The Met Philadelphia, in Philadelphia. Friends and family members gathered Tuesday to remember Sibley, who was fatally stabbed after he confronted teenagers who taunted his group of gay, Black friends as they danced at a New York City gas station. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)
Friends gather in Philadelphia to remember O’Shae Sibley, killed in a confrontation over dancing
Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner follows through after hitting a run-scoring double against Kansas City Royals pitcher Angel Zerpa during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Trea Turner thanks Phillies fans for support on billboards throughout Philadelphia

The statement also included language about looking forward to returning next year, and that refunds will be available to ticket holders.

Held over Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia every year since 2012, with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the news arrived two months after its lineup was revealed.

Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola, and many more were scheduled to perform.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney expressed disappointment at the abrupt change of course. “Since 2012, Made in America has grown into a Philly tradition on Labor Day Weekend celebrating music and promoting worthwhile social causes,” Kenney said in a statement.

“We are grateful for all the partners and festival goers who have contributed to this event’s incredible success over the years, especially our partners at Roc Nation, and we look forward to bringing Made in America back and bigger than ever to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway next year.”

A representative from Roc Nation did not immediately return AP’s request for comment.

___

Associated Press Writer Ron Todt contributed to this report.

MARIA SHERMAN
MARIA SHERMAN
Music Journalist