Music Review: Madeline Kenney explores post-breakup repair on ‘A New Reality Mind’

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood while delivering packages, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
UPS strike averted
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to appeal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
Entertainment

Music Review: Madeline Kenney explores post-breakup repair on ‘A New Reality Mind’

This cover image released by Carpark Records shows "A New Reality Mind" by Madeline Kenney. (Carpark Records via AP)

This cover image released by Carpark Records shows “A New Reality Mind” by Madeline Kenney. (Carpark Records via AP)

By RON HARRIS
 
Share

Madeline Kenney, “A New Reality Mind” (Carpark Records)

Madeline Kenney’s new album “A New Reality Mind” is a neatly woven ethereal treatise on rebuilding after a relationship collapse.

The Oakland-based singer-songwriter fused her thoughts and music together during the pandemic, sorting through it all in a basement she once shared with her partner. The result is a lush, sonic exploration that would not be out of place on a playlist heavy with Cocteau Twins.

Other news
FILE - Scott Hoying appears at the 31st annual MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala honoring Joni Mitchell in Las Vegas on April 1, 2022. Hoying's debut album "Parallel," releases on Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Scott Hoying of Pentatonix celebrates love, goes solo with seven-track debut ‘Parallel’
During a two-month break in the a cappella group Pentatonix’s world tour, baritone Scott Hoying became a newlywed.
This cover image released by Thirty Tigers shows "Everything is Alive" by Darlingside. (Thirty Tigers via AP)
Music Review: Boston indie-folk quartet Darlingside sings the blues with a lovely, inviting intimacy
The new album from the Boston quartet Darlingside, “Everything Is Alive,” achieves a melancholy-inducing beauty from the sum of its parts.
FILE - Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022. Aldean released the single "Try That in a Small Town" this month. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ rockets to No. 2 on charts after music video controversy
Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” is experiencing exponential growth following controversy over its music video.
Chris Young performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on April 16, 2021, left, and David Bowie performs during a concert in Hartford, Conn., on Sept. 14, 1995. Young’s latest single, “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” samples Bowie's 1974 hit “Rebel Rebel." Bowie, whose extensive music catalog was sold to Warner Chappell Music last year, is credited posthumously as a songwriter on the track, making it one of the genre-melding icon's few forays into country music. (AP Photo)
How David Bowie, long thought ambivalent to country music, became a writer on a Chris Young song
Country star Chris Young’s latest single, “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” is a vivid love letter to summertime weekends, old trucks, and dive bar bands.

Early tracks like “Plain Boring Disaster” and “Superficial Conversation” offer melodies that meander and flow as if conceived underwater. They deal with innocent missteps and the personal ability to move past them.

Kenney hits her best stride on “It Carries On,” a gorgeous song about working through personal pain. Musician Jeff Kolhede plays a nice featured saxophone section on this deftly mixed track.

Sudden solitude following a breakup clearly moved Kenney to explore her raw emotions through art and sound. Choosing to create and not wallow is the precise kind of process that can deliver good music in the right hands.

“A New Reality Mind” feels sincere and personal and hits the right emotional mark. Kudos to Kenney for her passion and vulnerability.