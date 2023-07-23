Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
NASCAR at Pocono Raceway
This image released by Discovery shows dive tech and Bahamian shark expert Sky Minnis, left, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge surrounded by tiger sharks during their first dive together, in a scene from "Monster of the Bermuda Triangle," premiering July 24 during Shark Week on Discovery. (Discovery via AP)
Shark Week 2023
United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brian Harman wins British Open
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo
U.S. News

Minneapolis backs off arrests for psychedelic plant use

FILE - A vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a pop-up cannabis market on May 24, 2019. Minneapolis is backing away from enforcing laws that criminalize psychedelic plants. On Friday, July 21, 2023, Mayor Jacob Frey ordered police to stop using taxpayer dollars to enforce most laws against hallucinogenic plants, which include psilocybin mushrooms, ayahuasca and mescaline. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

FILE - A vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a pop-up cannabis market on May 24, 2019. Minneapolis is backing away from enforcing laws that criminalize psychedelic plants. On Friday, July 21, 2023, Mayor Jacob Frey ordered police to stop using taxpayer dollars to enforce most laws against hallucinogenic plants, which include psilocybin mushrooms, ayahuasca and mescaline. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By The Associated Press
 
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis is backing away from enforcing laws that criminalize buying psychedelic plants or using them in private.

Mayor Jacob Frey on Friday ordered police to stop using taxpayer dollars to enforce most laws against hallucinogenic plants. Minneapolis still prioritizes enforcing laws against selling psychedelic plants, bringing them to schools or using them while driving.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara in a statement said he stands by the mayor’s decision.

Other news
FILE - Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, front, chats with retired Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg during NFL football practice, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. Sean Payton is back on the sideline and this time it's in Denver. The former Saints head coach was hired after spending a year in the broadcast booth. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Here we go again: Broncos undergo yet another reset with Sean Payton trying to rescue Russell Wilson
Sean Payton is back on the sideline and this time it’s in Denver. The former Saints head coach was hired after spending a year in the broadcast booth.
FILE - Marlon Wayans attends the "Marlon" FYC Event at UCB Theatre, June 6, 2018, in Los Angeles. Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace after a disturbance with a United Airlines employee at Denver's airport last week, police said Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Marlon Wayans cited after luggage dispute with United worker at Denver airport
Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace after a dispute he says he had last week with a United Airlines employee over carry-on luggage at the Denver airport.
Aurora Interim Chief of Police Art Acevedo speaks during a press conference, Friday, June 9, 2023 in Aurora, Colo. Aurora Police planned to release body camera footage showing an officer fatally shooting a 14-year-old Black boy they say was armed with a pellet gun. (Grace Smith/The Denver Post via AP)
Black teen shot by officer during struggle was armed with pellet gun, not handgun, police say
Police in suburban Denver say a Black teen fatally shot by an officer was armed with a pellet gun and not a semiautomatic handgun as they originally had said.
FILE - Interior Secretary nominee James Watt, a Reagan nominee on talks on Dec. 23, 1980 in Washington. Reagan administration Interior Secretary James Watt has died at age 85. Watt died in Arizona on May 27, 2023, son Eric Watt said in a statement Thursday, June 8. (AP Photo/Taylor, File)
James Watt, sharp-tongued and pro-development Interior secretary under Reagan, dies at 85
Reagan administration Interior Secretary James Watt has died at age 85. The sharp-tongued Watt drew frequent criticism from environmentalists over what they saw as pro-development policies that included expanded logging and drilling on public lands.

Announcing the order, Frey cited the potential for hallucinogenic plants to treat mental illnesses including depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Experts are telling us that these plants help people, and that’s the business we should be in – helping people,” Frey said in a statement. “With a rise in deaths of despair in our city, and in our society, the data is showing that these plants can help be a remedy.”

Some researchers believe psilocybin, the compound in psychedelic mushrooms, changes the way the brain organizes itself and can help users overcome things like depression, alcoholism and post-traumatic stress disorder. A drug that’s related to the anesthetic ketamine was cleared by the FDA to help people with hard-to-treat depression.

But medical experts caution that more research is needed on the drugs’ efficacy and the extent of the risks of psychedelics, which can cause hallucinations.

The American Psychiatric Association has not endorsed the use of psychedelics in treatment, noting the Food and Drug Administration has yet to offer a final determination. The FDA designated psilocybin as a “breakthrough therapy” in 2018, a label that’s designed to speed the development and review of drugs to treat a serious condition. MDMA, also known as ecstasy, also has that designation for PTSD treatment.

The FDA in June released draft guidance for researchers designing clinical trials testing psychedelic drugs as potential treatments for a variety of medical conditions. The Biden administration has also provided to the National Institutes of Health and other agencies funding for dozens of projects studying psychedelic drugs with potential benefit for mental and behavioral health.

Earlier this year, Oregon became the first state in the nation to legalize the adult use of psilocybin. Colorado’s voters last year voted to decriminalize psilocybin.

Denver was the first city to decriminalize personal possession and consumption of psilocybin in 2019.

A Minneapolis-based organization that advocates for immigrant rights and criminal-justice reform touted the mayor’s order.

“This is an important first step to undo all the harms inflicted from the war on people who use drugs, which was created to target brown and Black peoples,” DecriMN Coalition founding member Jessica Nielson said in a statement. “These natural medicines and their use by Indigenous peoples predate any of these laws.”