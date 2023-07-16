Inter Miami's Lionel Messi waves to fans as he is introduced during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Messi makes Miami debut
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE- This file photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor on June 7, 2016. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday, July 15, 2023. The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.(Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP, File)
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million
Sports

‘Extremely disappointed’ Maguire reveals he is no longer Man United captain after talks with Ten Hag

FILE - Manchester United's Harry Maguire walks off the pitch after the Europa League first leg quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Sevilla at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, on April 13, 2023. Maguire is no longer captain of Manchester United following talks with manager Erik ten Hag. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, File)

FILE - Manchester United’s Harry Maguire walks off the pitch after the Europa League first leg quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Sevilla at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, on April 13, 2023. Maguire is no longer captain of Manchester United following talks with manager Erik ten Hag. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Harry Maguire is no longer captain of Manchester United following talks with manager Erik ten Hag.

It was reported earlier this month that Ten Hag was ready to remove Maguire from the role after the England defender’s limited appearances under the Dutchman last season.

Maguire wrote Sunday on Twitter: “After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain.

Other news
FILE - Australia's Sam Kerr, left, and Canada's Desiree Scott compete for the ball during a friendly soccer international between Canada and Australia in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
Australia’s Matildas call for equal prize money for men’s and women’s World Cups
Australia’s Matildas have called for equal prize money for soccer’s global showpiece tournaments just days out from kicking off the Women’s World Cup in Sydney.
Mexico's Santiago Gimenez (11) celebrates with a teammate after a 1-0 win over Panama during the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mexico beats Panama 1-0 in CONCACAF Gold Cup final as Giménez scores 88th-minute goal
Santiago Giménez scored after an electrifying sprint in the 88th minute, and Mexico won the CONCACAF Gold Cup championship for the record ninth time with a 1-0 victory over Panama.
FILE - England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between England and North Macedonia at Old Trafford in Manchester, Monday June 19, 2023. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness said he is confident that Kane will switch to the club from Tottenham this summer. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, File)
Bayern Munich power broker Uli Hoeneß confident that Harry Kane will join from Tottenham
Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß is confident that England captain Harry Kane will switch to the club from Tottenham this summer.
England's Declan Rice during a training session at the Trafford Training Centre, Manchester, Britain, Sunday June 18, 2023. England will play North Macedonia in a group C Euro qualifier. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
Arsenal signs Declan Rice from West Ham for a deal worth a reported $138 million
England midfielder Declan Rice has joined Arsenal for a deal worth a reported 105 million pounds to end his nine-year association with West Ham.

“He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt. So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I’ve been wearing the armband.”

The central defender made just eight Premier League starts last season, leading to ongoing speculation over his future at Old Trafford.

“Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it’s been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date,” Maguire said.

“I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support.”

In Maguire’s absence from the side last season, Bruno Fernandes was most frequently appointed captain and the Portugal midfielder is expected to be given the permanent role.

“Everyone at Manchester United thanks Harry for his contribution as captain over the past three and a half years,” United said in a statement. “The manager will announce the new captain in due course, after he has informed the players.”

Maguire has made over 170 appearances for United since being signed from Leicester for 80 million pounds (now $105 million) in 2019.

The England regular has been linked with a move to West Ham in recent days.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports