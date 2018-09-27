HBO releases ‘True Detective’ trailer for third season, due out in 2019

After a second season that didn’t seem to sit well with critics and fans alike, HBO’s noir crime anthology “True Detective” is setting the table for a third go-round.

The new season will feature Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali (Best Supporting Actor, “Moonlight”) as a former investigator haunted by a long-forgotten case.

In a story spanning three decades, partner detectives investigate a macabre crime involving two missing children in the heart of the Ozarks, Arkansas.

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight,” “House of Cards”) will play detective Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas. Stephen Dorff (“Somewhere,” “Immortals”) is set to play Arkansas State Investigator Roland West. Carmen Ejogo (“Selma,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”) will play school teacher Amelia Reardon, who is connected to two missing children.

The eight-episode season will debut in January 2019, according to HBO’s website.

See the trailer above.