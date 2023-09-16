Ken Paxton impeachment
Bangladesh recalls Mahmudullah and Tamim for ODI series against New Zealand

 
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal were recalled on Saturday as Bangladesh announced a 15-man squad for the first two games in this month’s three-match series of one-day internationals against New Zealand.

All-rounder Mahmudullah was dropped after the England series in March following a poor run of form.

Opening batter Tamim, who stepped down as ODI captain last month, missed this month’s Asia Cup due to a recurring back injury.

All-rounder Soumya Sarkar and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan also returned to the squad but captain Shakib Al Hasan was rested along with Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan and the pace trio of Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam.

Liton Das will lead the side in the absence of Shakib.

Naim Sheikh, Afif Hossain and Shamim Hossain, who were all part of the Asia Cup squad, were also omitted.

The uncapped players named are left-hand batter Zakir Hasan, paceman Syed Khaled Ahmed and leg-spinner Rishad Hossain.

“The decision to rest players was taken in consideration of the (October) World Cup in India, which will be a long tournament where ensuring the mental and physical fitness of the cricketers will be very important,” chief selector Minhajul Abedin said.

“The series against New Zealand provides us an opportunity to take a look at some other players ahead of this major event.”

The three ODIs against New Zealand will be in Mirpur on September 21, 23 and 26.

Squad (for 1st & 2nd ODIs): Liton Das (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Syed Khaled Ahmed.

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket