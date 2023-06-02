Mainers can’t get enough of retro flag, which will now appear on license plates

This image provided by the Secretary of State's office shows the proposed new design for the Maine license plate. If a bill before the Legislature is approved, it would replace the chickadee plates that have been in use in Maine for almost 25 years. The new design features elements of the 1901 Maine state flag, with a navy blue star and dark green pine tree. (Maine Secretary of State’s Office via AP)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s chickadee and pine cone license plates are poised to fly away, replaced by a retro design inspired by the original state flag which has seen a surge in popularity in recent years.

The proposed plate borrows from Maine’s first flag, with a blue north star and stylized green pine tree against a cream-colored background.

“After 24 years, it’s time for a new design,” said Rep. Lynne Williams, D-Bar Harbor, who sponsored the proposal.

The Legislature’s Transportation Committee voted unanimously Thursday in favor of the new plates while ordering up tweaks to their appearance. Motorists will be able to pick between the standard pine-and-star plate, or a plain version with no artwork. They’ll go into circulation in 2025 and 2026.

Mainers can’t seem to get enough of the old-school flags, which have appeared on flagpoles in addition to t-shirts, totes, hats and other items popular with tourists.

Interest in the old flag began to rise around the time of the state’s bicentennial in 2020. Adopted in 1901, the flag was used for eight years before being replaced by the current blue flag with a coat of arms.