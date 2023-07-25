Maine aims to restore 19th century tribal obligations to its constitution. Voters will make the call

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
A man tries to extinguish a fire, near the seaside resort of Lindos, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Monday, July 24, 2023. A weeklong wildfire on the Greek resort island of Rhodes tore past defenses Monday, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires raged elsewhere in the country fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves that left scrubland and forests tinder-dry. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Greece wildfires
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Bills’ Nyheim Hines to miss 2023 season
Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Women’s World Cup
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo
U.S. News

Maine aims to restore 19th century tribal obligations to its constitution. Voters will make the call

FILE - Clarissa Sabattis, Chief of the Houlton Band of Maliseets, foreground, and other leaders of Maine's tribes are welcomed by lawmakers into the House Chamber in this March 16, 2023 file photo, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. Voters in Maine will likely be the ones to decide whether to restore long removed language about the state’s obligations to Native American tribes to printed versions of its constitution. The Maine Legislature is poised to give its final approval on Tuesday, July 25 to a proposal to restore the language that requires Maine to honor treaties the state inherited from Massachusetts when it became its own state more than two centuries ago. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Clarissa Sabattis, Chief of the Houlton Band of Maliseets, foreground, and other leaders of Maine’s tribes are welcomed by lawmakers into the House Chamber in this March 16, 2023 file photo, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. Voters in Maine will likely be the ones to decide whether to restore long removed language about the state’s obligations to Native American tribes to printed versions of its constitution. The Maine Legislature is poised to give its final approval on Tuesday, July 25 to a proposal to restore the language that requires Maine to honor treaties the state inherited from Massachusetts when it became its own state more than two centuries ago. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Maine Gov. Janet Mills delivers her State of the Budget address on Feb. 14, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. Voters in Maine will likely be the ones to decide whether to restore long removed language about the state’s obligations to Native American tribes to printed versions of its constitution. The Maine Legislature is poised to give its final approval on Tuesday, July 25 to a proposal to restore the language that requires Maine to honor treaties the state inherited from Massachusetts when it became its own state more than two centuries ago. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Maine Gov. Janet Mills delivers her State of the Budget address on Feb. 14, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. Voters in Maine will likely be the ones to decide whether to restore long removed language about the state’s obligations to Native American tribes to printed versions of its constitution. The Maine Legislature is poised to give its final approval on Tuesday, July 25 to a proposal to restore the language that requires Maine to honor treaties the state inherited from Massachusetts when it became its own state more than two centuries ago. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By PATRICK WHITTLE
 
Share

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Voters in Maine will likely be the ones to decide whether to restore long removed language about the state’s obligations to Native American tribes to printed versions of its constitution.

The Maine Legislature is poised to give its final approval on Tuesday to a proposal to restore the language that requires Maine to honor treaties the state inherited from Massachusetts when it became its own state more than two centuries ago. The language has always applied, but was removed from printed versions of the constitution in 1876.

Statewide voters would have to approve of the change to the constitution for it to take place. The date of the referendum has not yet been set.

Other news
FILE - A lobster boat passes the country's first floating wind turbine off the coast of Castine, Maine, Sept. 20, 2013. Maine is poised to launch an offshore wind program to meet clean energy goals with a goal of producing enough power for about 900,000 homes from floating wind turbines in the Gulf of Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Proposal before Maine lawmakers would jumpstart offshore wind projects
Maine is poised to launch an offshore wind program that would meet clean energy goals and produce enough power for about 900,000 homes from floating wind turbines in the Gulf of Maine.
FILE - A man pours cold water onto his head to cool off on a sweltering hot day in the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, July 16, 2023. In the past 30 days, nearly 5,000 heat and rainfall records have been broken or tied in the United States and more than 10,000 records set globally, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Since 2000, the U.S. is setting about twice as many heat records as cold. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
Sick of hearing about record heat? Scientists say those numbers paint the story of a warming world
If it seems like you keep hearing about new heat records this summer, it’s because you do. Nearly every major climate-tracking organization proclaimed June the hottest June ever.
FILE - Delaware places their logo on the winning line of the tournament banner after winning the championship game against Drexel in the Colonial Athletic Association Conference NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Colonial Athletic Association has changed its name to the Coastal Athletic Association. The association of schools located in nine states along the Atlantic seaboard announced the name change on Thursday, July 20, 2023, to reflect its recent expansion, with members spanning from Massachusetts to South Carolina. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
Say goodbye to the Colonial Athletic Association, and hello to the Coastal Athletic Association
The Colonial Athletic Association has changed its name to the Coastal Athletic Association. The association of schools located in nine states along the Atlantic seaboard announced the name change on Thursday to reflect its recent expansion, with members spanning from Massachusetts to South Carolina.
Maine Gov. Janet Mills speaks to the media prior to signing into law a bill expanding access to abortions later in pregnancy, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Maine governor vetoes bill to let minimum wage law apply to farm workers
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has vetoed a bill that would allow the state’s minimum wage law to apply to farm workers, saying she supports the concept but had questions about the bill’s language.

The restoration of the language to the printed constitution would improve transparency and illuminate Maine’s debts to Native American tribes, said Democratic House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross. The language is not in the official online version of the Maine Constitution either, though it can be read elsewhere, such as in the Maine State Library.

“For decades, the history of the state’s treatment of the Wabanaki people has been concealed and disregarded - even in our most formal and guiding documents,” Ross said. “Transparency is critical to truly have an elected government that decides on how we live, what the norms of our society are, and ultimately who gets to participate.”

Lawmakers easily approved the proposal earlier in the legislative session and are scheduled to take a final vote on Tuesday, which could be the final day of the session.

The language compels Maine to “assume and perform all the duties and obligations of” Massachusetts upon becoming a state, which it did in 1820. It does not make reference to specific obligations.

Lawmakers are preparing to send the constitutional change to voters at a time when tribes in the state are seeking greater autonomy. The legislature voted in June to let most federal laws apply to Wabanaki tribes in a move designed to put them on equal footing with other federally recognized tribes in the U.S.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills opposed that proposal and vetoed it, saying she feared it could lead to lawsuits. Mills also opposed the restoration of the treaty language to the printed constitution. Her office said in testimony that the change had the potential to create confusion.

Tribal groups have urged passage of the restoration of the language and characterized it as overdue. John Dieffenbacher-Krall, executive director of the Wabanaki Alliance, said in testimony that restoration “would make our Maine Constitution more transparent increasing the likelihood current and future residents of this state do understand the obligations of the State of Maine to the Wabanaki Nations.”

PATRICK WHITTLE
PATRICK WHITTLE
Patrick Whittle is based in Maine and covers environment.