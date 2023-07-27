Maine corrections official accused of steering purchases to vendors who provided kickbacks

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine corrections official steered prison purchases to specific vendors in exchange for kickbacks in a long-running scheme, according to law enforcement officials.

Gerald E. Merrill, deputy superintendent at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston and Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport, was arrested Tuesday and charged with theft and bribery. The theft charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Merrill, 61, made his initial court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday. His attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment on Merrill’s behalf.

Maine State Auditor Matthew Dunlap said the attorney general’s criminal investigation stemmed from a broader project in his office to examine routine transactions and identify patterns. Merrill’s spending pattern caught the auditors’ attention, Dunlap said.

Maine Corrections Commissioner Randy Liberty said he was “deeply disturbed” about the allegations.

“The Maine Department of Corrections expects its employees, like all state employees, to adhere to the highest standards of ethical and professional conduct and failure to do so is unacceptable,” he said in a statement.

Merrill’s LinkedIn page said his duties as as deputy superintendent since December 2012 included “budget management, human resources, employee relations, plant maintenance, warehouse supply and regulatory compliance.”