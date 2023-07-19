Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Shooting in New Zealand
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
‘Oppenheimer’ movie review
An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. Tesla earnings are reported on Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tesla earnings report
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
U.S. News

Maine governor vetoes bill to let minimum wage law apply to farm workers

Maine Gov. Janet Mills speaks to the media prior to signing into law a bill expanding access to abortions later in pregnancy, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Maine Gov. Janet Mills speaks to the media prior to signing into law a bill expanding access to abortions later in pregnancy, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A bill to pay farm workers in Maine a $13.80 per hour minimum wage was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday, who says she supports the concept but had questions about the bill’s language.

Lawmakers will get an opportunity to override the veto next week.

House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross sponsored the bill, which would cover farmworkers under Maine’s annually indexed minimum wage. But the bill was amended to entitling them to overtime pay as well. The governor, in her veto letter, said changes made at her behest didn’t alleviate her concerns about the “scope of the language.”

Other news
Maine Gov. Janet Mills signs into law a bill expanding access to abortions later in pregnancy, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Maine governor expands access to abortion later in pregnancy
Maine will soon expand abortion access, joining a half dozen states that leave it to doctors and patients to make the decision without restrictions on timing.
This undated image provided by the U.S. Navy shows Stanley Willis Allen, a naval aviator killed during the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. Ensign Stanley W. Allen was laid to rest more than 80 years later in his home state of Georgia, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (U.S. Navy via AP)
Pearl Harbor sailor laid to rest in home state of Maine more than 80 years later
A naval aviator killed during the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor has been laid to rest more than 80 years later in his home state of Maine.
FILE - Heavy machinery is used to cut trees to widen an existing Central Maine Power power line corridor to make way for new utility poles, April 26, 2021, near Bingham, Maine. Developers of a project aimed at bringing hydropower from Canada to the New England power grid are trying to sort out how cost increases that occurred during lengthy litigation will be shared. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Hydropower transmission corridor to be renegotiated because of cost increases
Partners on a project aimed at bringing Canadian hydropower to the New England power grid are trying to sort out how cost increases during lengthy litigation will be shared.
FILE - Maine's Democratic Gov. Janet Mills delivers her State of the Budget address, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Statehouse in Augusta, Maine. Most Maine workers will get up to 12 weeks of paid time off for family or medical reasons as part of a supplemental budget Mills signed into law on Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Workers in Maine will get paid family and medical leave starting in 2026
Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law a supplemental budget that includes establishment of a paid family and medical leave program.

Talbot Ross accused the governor of “using the power of her office to maintain inequality amongst Mainers.”

“In its amended version, this legislation simply would have ensured that farmworkers are paid the same state minimum wage that every single other worker in Maine is paid. It would have recognized that the people who perform the backbreaking labor entailed by harvesting our food should be paid at least as much as the people who serve us a coffee,” she said.

Mills said she intends to issue an executive order to formally reestablish a stakeholder group “to allow for a longer and more in-depth analysis” of the bill with the goal of arriving at “a shared understanding of how to implement a minimum wage bill for farmworkers.” She said she’ll present her own bill next year based on the conclusions.