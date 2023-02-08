Hospital emergency preparedness worker sentenced to 5 years

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A former emergency preparedness director at Maine Medical Center was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison for misrepresenting himself, stealing thousands of dollars and buying two boats.

Joshua Cory Frances also was ordered to repay more than $87,000 in restitution to several organizations and return one of the boats. He’d faced up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and federal program fraud.

Frances, 46, was commander of a task force comprised primarily of physician assistants, emergency medical technicians and other medical workers to help out in emergencies in northern New England.

Prosecutors said he used a government email address to represent himself as an employee of the Department of Homeland Security and used that email address to enroll in a program to receive excess gear from the Department of Defense. Through the program, he bought a sailboat and a 27-foot (8-meter) Boston Whaler.

Frances pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal program fraud and wire fraud last fall. Under terms of the plea agreement, he can appeal if the sentence was greater than 51 months.