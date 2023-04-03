Maine governor ‘fine’ after contracting COVID-19 again

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills will have to miss a visit by first lady Jill Biden this week because she has contracted COVID-19 for a second time, officials said.

Mills tested positive on Sunday and will isolate for a minimum of five days, consistent with state and federal heath guidelines.

“Other than a scratchy throat, I feel fine,” she said Sunday evening in a statement. “I will work remotely over the next few days and I look forward to getting back to the office later this week.”

Because of the timing, the governor will be in isolation when the first lady, a teacher, pays a visit to Southern Maine Community College in South Portland on Wednesday.

Mills, 75, also contracted COVID-19 in April 2022 and recovered quickly. She attributes being fully vaccinated and boosted for her mild symptoms and good prognosis.