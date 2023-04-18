Gunfire on Maine interstate injures 2; person in custody

YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — Gunfire erupted Tuesday on heavily traveled Interstate 295 north of Maine’s largest city, injuring two people, one of them seriously, police said. One person was in custody.

Witnesses told reporters they saw one person in handcuffs, and video showed a car with bullet holes in the windshield on a highway off-ramp.

Police briefly ordered people in nearby neighborhoods to shelter in place, but authorities later announced there was no threat to the public.

The gunfire erupted along the highway in Yarmouth, a community of 9,000 about 12 miles north of Portland, which I-295 connects to the state capital, Augusta.

Two people were injured during the highway shooting, said Shannon Moss, a state police spokesperson.

Traffic backed up on the interstate as police halted traffic, and state, county and local police canvassed the area, Moss said. Representatives for the Maine Department of Transportation said they closed the southbound side of I-295 in Yarmouth in late morning at the request of state police.