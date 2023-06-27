A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Maine Senate votes down background checks after House gave it a glimmer of hope

 
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Senate voted to block an effort to require background checks for private gun sales on Tuesday, a day after the proposal passed the Maine House by a single vote.

Republicans and several Democrats including Senate President Troy Jackson joined the majority in opposition to the bill. The 21-13 vote effectively ended the proposal for this year.

Similar bills have been offered before but always face an uphill struggle in a state with a strong hunting tradition. A slim majority of Mainers rejected background checks in a 2016 referendum.

Other news
Demonstrators opposed to a bill to expand abortion access gather in the halls of the Maine State House on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. The Maine Senate voted to expand abortion access Tuesday following an emotional debate, advancing a proposal that would give the state one of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country. (AP Photo/David Sharp)
Maine lawmakers are a single vote from approval of bill to allow later abortions
The Maine House has voted again to allow later abortions in some circumstances, putting the proposal one final vote away from going to the governor for her signature.
The morning fog lifts beyond the Burton M. Cross Building, left, and the State House, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. The legislature is working to wrap up the current session. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Maine House votes to ensure teens can receive gender-affirming health care
The Maine House has voted in favor of a bill to ensure 16- and 17-year-olds can receive gender-affirming hormone therapy without parental consent in some situations.
Protesters line the hallway leading to the House Chamber, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the State House in August, Maine. The Legislature is working to wrap up the current session before summer break. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Maine bill proposing one of country’s least restrictive abortion laws narrowly clears House vote
A proposal to expand access to abortions narrowly passed in the Maine House, clearing the first legislative hurdle after an emotional floor debate.
The morning fog lifts beyond the Burton M. Cross Building, left, and the State House, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. The legislature is working to wrap up the current session. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Maine Legislature vote expands sovereignty for Native American tribes
The Maine Legislature has voted to expand sovereignty for Native American tribes in the state. Lawmakers voted to let most federal laws apply to Wabanaki tribes, putting them on the same footing as other federally recognized tribes nationwide.

Supporters contend the bill would’ve ended a loophole that allowed people who are prohibited from possessing or purchasing firearms to buy guns through private sales or gun shows. Opponents said the background checks posed an unfair burden to law-abiding gun owners in Maine.

Lawmakers did approve a bill banning so-called straw purchases, making it illegal to buy guns on behalf of someone who’s prohibited from owning them.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed the bill into law, making straw purchases a felony. The law mirrors a federal ban on straw purchases but allows local police to make arrests.