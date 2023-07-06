Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
U.S. News

Tribal sovereignty bill falters as Maine lawmakers fail to override governor’s veto

FILE - Clarissa Sabattis, Chief of the Houlton Band of Maliseets, foreground, and other leaders of Maine's tribes are welcomed by lawmakers into the House Chamber, Wednesday, March 16, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. Maine Gov. Janet Mills delivered a setback to Native American tribes in Maine seeking greater sovereignty on Friday, June 30, 2023, vetoing a proposal aimed at ensuring most federal laws apply to them despite a state land claims settlement that dates back to the 1980s. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
FILE - Clarissa Sabattis, Chief of the Houlton Band of Maliseets, foreground, and other leaders of Maine’s tribes are welcomed by lawmakers into the House Chamber, Wednesday, March 16, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. Maine Gov. Janet Mills delivered a setback to Native American tribes in Maine seeking greater sovereignty on Friday, June 30, 2023, vetoing a proposal aimed at ensuring most federal laws apply to them despite a state land claims settlement that dates back to the 1980s. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

FILE - Maine Gov. Janet Mills speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. Mills delivered a setback to Native American tribes in Maine seeking greater sovereignty on Friday, June 30, 2023, vetoing a proposal aimed at ensuring most federal laws apply to them despite a state land claims settlement that dates back to the 1980s.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
FILE - Maine Gov. Janet Mills speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. Mills delivered a setback to Native American tribes in Maine seeking greater sovereignty on Friday, June 30, 2023, vetoing a proposal aimed at ensuring most federal laws apply to them despite a state land claims settlement that dates back to the 1980s.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

FILE - The morning fog lifts beyond the Burton M. Cross Building, left, and the State House, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. Maine lawmakers are meeting ,Thursday, July 6, 2023, for votes to enact a bill expand access to abortions and to override a bill to allow more federal laws to apply to Native American tribes in the State. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
FILE - The morning fog lifts beyond the Burton M. Cross Building, left, and the State House, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. Maine lawmakers are meeting ,Thursday, July 6, 2023, for votes to enact a bill expand access to abortions and to override a bill to allow more federal laws to apply to Native American tribes in the State. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

By DAVID SHARP
 
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers failed Thursday to override the governor’s veto of a bill that would have expanded the sovereignty of Native American tribes in the state by ensuring more federal laws apply to them.

It’s a defeat for the tribes, which are bound by a land claims settlement that puts them on different footing then the nation’s other 570 federally recognized tribes.

Both chambers had voted to enact the bill with big-enough majorities to override the veto, but some House members backtracked under pressure by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills. She contends the bill was vague and would lead to lengthy and costly litigation in coming years.

The 84-57 House vote fell short of a two-thirds majority after tribal Rep. Aaron Dana, a Passamaquoddy, implored lawmakers to vote for the tribes, saying they want the same thing that the nation’s Founding Fathers wanted.

“We seek equality. We seek life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. And we seek the liberty and the pursuit of happiness under a relationship where we have the access to the laws passed by Congress to make native communities safer and healthier,” he said. “Nothing more, nothing less.”

Tribal leaders criticized the governor, calling her an impediment to progress, while offering thanks to lawmakers for their support.

“It’s extremely disappointing that the governor insists on keeping her thumb on the tribes and the Legislature. She clearly will not be deterred from using any authority she has to oppress the tribes,” said Chief Rena Newell of the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Sipayik.

It was an important bill for tribes in Maine who’ve long regretted trading some of their rights to the state under an $81.5 million settlement that was signed by President Jimmy Carter in 1980.

The agreement for the Passamaquoddy, Penobscot and Maliseet, along with a 1991 agreement for the Mi’kmaq, allows them to be treated much like municipalities subject to state law instead of dealing directly with the federal government like other tribes. Over the years, that relationship has led to disagreements.

The governor says just a handful of federal laws don’t apply to the tribes in Maine — such as the Indian Healthcare Improvement Act and the federal law governing disaster response, for example.

Mills has urged the tribes, the attorney general and other parties to work together to craft a proposal that is “clear, thoroughly vetted, and well understood by all parties.”

But the tribes increasingly see her as standing in the way of changes they say are necessary to improve their lives. Last week, Penobscot Nation Kirk Francis said he thinks the governor wants “to protect an old guard and old mindset” by maintaining the status quo. And Dana, the tribal representative, said Thursday that some of the governor’s comments about the legislation were “dangerous and misleading.”

To ensure broad support, the proposal specifically carved out certain federal laws including the Clean Water Act, Indian Mineral Development Act, Water Quality Act and Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.

In March, tribal leaders in Maine used their first address to the state Legislature in two decades to call for greater autonomy after a broader sovereignty proposal stalled last year under a veto threat.

A bill to provide full sovereignty to the tribes this session is being held over, meaning it’ll be dealt with by lawmakers next year.

Tribal leaders were optimistic about the future.

“We’re gonna keep on fighting. You know, we were never going to take a step backwards when it comes to our sovereignty. We’re always going to be taking a step forward,” Dana after the vote.

Chief Kirk Francis of the Penobscot Nation added: “Though today was a loss on the floor of the House, we’re confident moving forward we will only gain greater support.”

Follow David Sharp on Twitter @David_Sharp_AP