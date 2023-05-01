Driver whose crash killed 4 fellow students appears in court

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — A former Maine Maritime Academy student whose SUV crashed, killing four fellow students, pleaded not guilty Monday to manslaughter and other charges.

Joshua Goncalves-Radding, 20, of North Babylon, New York, did not speak, except to answer “not guilty” 17 times, once for each charge, during his first court appearance since December’s fiery crash in Castine . Bail was set at $5,000.

Prosecutors believe Goncalves-Radding was driving under the influence and traveling at between 106 mph and 111 mph (170 kph and 179 kph) before the SUV struck a tree and caught fire, according to the indictment.

Killed were Brian Kenealy, 20, of York, Maine; Chase Fossett, 21, of Gardiner, Maine; Luke Simpson, 22, of Rockport, Massachusetts; and Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah, Massachusetts, officials said. Goncalves-Radding and two other students survived the crash.

The indictment issued last month included charges of manslaughter, aggravated operating under the influence, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger and one count each of criminal speeding, forgery and unlawful use of a license.