Maine’s biggest newspaper group is now a nonprofit under the National Trust for Local News

FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Matthew DePerno, Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, speaks during a rally at the Michigan state Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. A former Republican attorney general candidate and another supporter of former President Donald Trump have been criminally charged in Michigan in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines after the 2020 election. DePerno, a lawyer who was endorsed by Trump in an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general last year, was arraigned remotely Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023, according to Richard Lynch, the court administrator for Oakland County’s 6th Circuit. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
Trump allies charged in felonies involving voting machines
FILE - Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz, right, holds hands with Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet, left, and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, blocked from view at far right, at a watch party in Milwaukee, on April 4, 2023. The Wisconsin's Supreme Court flips from majority conservative to liberal control on Aug. 1 when Protasiewicz is set to be sworn in. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)
Wisconsin court flips to liberal control
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
U.S. News

Maine’s biggest newspaper group is now a nonprofit under the National Trust for Local News

A sample of the Maine daily and weekly newspapers is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. The publications are part of a group of 20 newspapers formerly owned by Masthead Maine, the largest newspaper group in the state. The media network was sold to the nonprofit Maine Trust for Local News. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
A sample of the Maine daily and weekly newspapers is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. The publications are part of a group of 20 newspapers formerly owned by Masthead Maine, the largest newspaper group in the state. The media network was sold to the nonprofit Maine Trust for Local News. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
The offices of the Portland Press Herald is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in South Portland, Maine. The newspapers is part of a group of 20 newspapers formerly owned by Masthead Maine, the largest newspaper group in the state. The media network was sold to the nonprofit Maine Trust for Local News. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
The offices of the Portland Press Herald is seen, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in South Portland, Maine. The newspapers is part of a group of 20 newspapers formerly owned by Masthead Maine, the largest newspaper group in the state. The media network was sold to the nonprofit Maine Trust for Local News. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
By DAVID SHARP
 
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The largest newspaper group in Maine is becoming a nonprofit with Tuesday’s completion of the sale of more than 20 daily and weekly newspapers, including the Portland Press Herald.

The National Trust for Local News, which already owns two dozen newspapers in Colorado, is expanding its portfolio through the purchase of five daily newspapers and 17 weekly newspapers that were part of Masthead Maine. Former Masthead owner Reade Brower retained ownership of several weeklies that weren’t part of the deal.

The terms of the transaction, which closed Tuesday, were not disclosed.

The newspapers will now fall under the umbrella of the Maine Trust for Local News.

'Euphoria' stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney post heartfelt tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
The deal, which covers all of the state’s daily newspapers except the Bangor Daily News, represents a trend toward a nonprofit business model as newspapers continue to struggle.

“I wouldn’t say it’s sweeping the country but we’re seeing this trend. And it’s a healthy one. Commercial news organizations are struggling from loss of advertising revenue,” said Tim Franklin, senior associate dean and leader of the Local News Initiative at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

Local news is in crisis with the nation losing a quarter of its newspapers since 2005 and advertising revenue declining by as much as 80% over a decade, Franklin said.

The transformation from a commercial model to a nonprofit model was a positive outcome compared to other alternatives including corporate ownership that could have been more focused on making making cuts to maximize profits, executives told Portland Press Herald employees at a meeting and celebration in South Portland.

“We’ve been reading about some of the really unpleasant outcomes for newspaper organizations across the country, and I can’t imagine one that is more opposite,” said former Masthead Maine CEO Lisa DeSisto, who’ll continue her leadership role as CEO and publisher of the Maine Trust for Local News.

Reade Brower, the former owner, purchased MaineToday Media, the parent company of the Press Herald, the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel, in 2015 and added newspaper groups and newspapers over the next several years.

He announced in March he was considering selling his media holdings and said he was open to different ideas, including operating the newspapers as a nonprofit.

There is plentiful foundation and philanthropic money spent on digital startups and niche publications, so it’s nice to see them purchasing a traditional entity with credibility instead of chasing something that’s “shiny” and new, Franklin said.

___

Follow David Sharp on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, @David_Sharp_AP