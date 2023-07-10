FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
Madonna recovering following ICU stay
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings is dead
FDA investigating Logan Paul’s energy drink
Extreme flooding in New York
Nonprofit to buy more than 20 newspapers in Maine including Portland Press Herald

 
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The nonprofit National Trust for Local News plans to buy more than 20 daily and weekly newspapers in Maine, including the Portland Press Herald, by the end of July, officials said Monday.

The deal represents the best path forward by maintaining the newspaper group’s independence and ensuring continuity for both news staff and newspaper readers, Reade Brower, owner of Masthead Maine, the newspapers’ parent company, told the Portland Press Herald. Brower and Elizabeth Hansen Shapiro, chief executive officer of the trust, declined to discuss the sale price.

The newspapers will continue to be managed by Masthead Maine CEO Lisa DeSisto and her staff, Hansen Shapiro told the newspaper. DeSisto referred questions to the National Trust for Local News.

Mistrial for man charged with killing a Massachusetts police officer and a bystander
A mistrial has been declared in the trial of a Massachusetts man charged with killing a police officer and an innocent bystander after the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.
Longtime AP Pentagon reporter Fred Hoffman, who was lauded for his Vietnam coverage, dies at 100
Fred S. Hoffman, a longtime Associated Press reporter who covered the Defense Department for more than two decades and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for an investigation into the black market in Vietnam has died.
Texas governor names second interim attorney general ahead of Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has picked a longtime aide to serve as the state’s second acting attorney general following Republican Ken Paxton’s historic impeachment on allegations of misconduct and crimes.
Morris named new director for Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum
Michael Morris is the new director of the the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

Steve Greenlee, executive editor of the Portland Press Herald, said the newsroom was elated by the news. The staff knows that the outcome could have been far different, he said.

“This could have been dreadful. Instead it’s nothing short of miraculous,” he said.

Founded in 2021, the trust says its mission is to provide sustainability for local news sources. It owns two dozen community newspapers in suburban Denver, Colorado.

Included in the deal, are also the Sun Journal in Lewiston, the Kennebec Journal in Augusta, the Morning Sentinel in Waterville, the Times Record in Brunswick and 17 weekly papers. Brower owns several other weeklies that are not part of the deal.

Brower purchased MaineToday Media, the parent company of the Press Herald, the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel, in 2015 and added newspaper groups and newspapers over the next several years.

He announced in March he was considering selling his media holdings. He said at the time he was open to different ideas including operating the newspapers as a nonprofit.