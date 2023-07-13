FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
U.S. News

Maine budget committee approves pay increases for governor and lawmakers

 
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A proposal in Maine to increase salaries for the governor and lawmakers cleared the appropriations committee and will be considered by the Legislature.

The bill would increase the governor’s annual salary from $70,000 to $125,000, which would align with the salaries of cabinet members and staff. Lawmakers would see their salaries grow from $25,000 to $45,000 for their two-year terms under a separate bill.

The current salary for Maine’s governor is the lowest in the country. The last time it was raised was in 1987.

Other news
FILE - Heavy machinery is used to cut trees to widen an existing Central Maine Power power line corridor to make way for new utility poles, April 26, 2021, near Bingham, Maine. Developers of a project aimed at bringing hydropower from Canada to the New England power grid are trying to sort out how cost increases that occurred during lengthy litigation will be shared. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Hydropower transmission corridor to be renegotiated because of cost increases
Partners on a project aimed at bringing Canadian hydropower to the New England power grid are trying to sort out how cost increases during lengthy litigation will be shared.
FILE - Maine's Democratic Gov. Janet Mills delivers her State of the Budget address, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Statehouse in Augusta, Maine. Most Maine workers will get up to 12 weeks of paid time off for family or medical reasons as part of a supplemental budget Mills signed into law on Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Workers in Maine will get paid family and medical leave starting in 2026
Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law a supplemental budget that includes establishment of a paid family and medical leave program.
FILE - Milton Champion, head of Maine's Gambling Control Unit, speaks to reporters about proposed rules for sports betting in the state, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. Champion was punished with a weeklong suspension without pay for tweets posted from his personal account about women and a white nationalist group, officials said Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Maine’s top gambling regulator suspended for tweets about women and white nationalists
Maine’s top gambling regulator has been punished with a weeklong suspension without pay for tweets posted from his personal account about women and a white nationalist group.
FILE - The morning fog lifts beyond the Burton M. Cross Building, left, and the State House, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. Maine lawmakers are meeting ,Thursday, July 6, 2023, for votes to enact a bill expand access to abortions and to override a bill to allow more federal laws to apply to Native American tribes in the State. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Maine governor expected to sign bill easing restrictions on abortions later in pregnancy
The Maine Senate has given final approval to a bill that would expand access to abortions later in pregnancy, sending the proposal to the governor for her signature.

Rep. Sawin Millett, R-Waterford, said the wage increases are “long overdue.”

Both proposals were endorsed by the Legislature’s Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, wouldn’t see a wage increase in her tenure. The increase would take effect after she leaves office in 2028.