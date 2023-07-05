(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Border Patrol weapon among items stolen from home where 4 were killed

 
BOWDOIN, Maine (AP) — Two people are being held in the theft of items including a federal officer’s gun from a home where four people were killed in April, a sheriff said Wednesday.

Several guns that were stolen June 19 included a service weapon belonging to a U.S. Border Patrol agent whose parents — Robert Eger, 72, and Patti Eger, 62 — were killed in the attack two months earlier, Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry said.

The agent was staying in his parents’ home when the items were taken, Merry said.

The Egers, along with their longtime friends Cynthia Eaton, 62, and David Eaton, 66, had been killed in the home. The Eatons’ son, Joseph Eaton, 34, has been charged in the killings and is awaiting trial.

It’s not known if the people under investigation for the burglary, Michael J. Hall, 40, of Brunswick, and Jeanne I. Doughty, 43, of Bowdoin, knew about what had happened in the home, Merry said.

Hall and Doughty were being held without bail on Wednesday, nearly a week after a search warrant was executed by the Sheriff’s Department, FBI and Department of Homeland Security. Items recovered from Doughty’s residence included jewelry and Border Patrol items including a badge and handcuffs, but no guns, Merry said.

Doughty faces charges of receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and violation of conditions of release, officials said, while Hall was charged with violation of conditions of release. Attorneys have not been appointed for the defendants, a court clerk said Wednesday.