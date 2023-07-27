FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
U.S. News

Maine man charged with kidnapping after stealing a car with a sleeping woman inside, police say

 
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who stole a car with a sleeping woman inside was charged with kidnapping, police said Thursday.

The woman said she was sleeping in her vehicle early Thursday when a man hopped in and began driving, ignoring her pleas to let her out, Scarborough police said. The woman dialed 911 from the moving vehicle.

Damion Joyce eventually stopped after being convinced by a dispatcher, who addressed him by speaker phone during the 911 call, police said. Joyce was charged with kidnapping, criminal restraint and theft, police said.

Police didn’t identify the woman.

Joyce, 51, of Old Orchard Beach, remained in the Cumberland County Jail, where bail was set at $10,000 cash, a jail official said Thursday evening. Jail paperwork did not indicate if he had an attorney.