U.S. News

Police investigate killings of 2 people after gunfire erupts in Lewiston

Police in Maine are investigating the deaths of two people after gunfire erupted on a city street.

Dozens of people emerged from nearby apartments Sunday as Lewiston and state police cordoned off the crime scene, which included a black SUV, a blue sedan with broken windows and a body that had been on the pavement for hours. A second victim died at a hospital, police said.

The Sun Journal newspaper reported that nearby residents heard multiple gunshots.

Detectives were continuing to investigate Monday. Police didn’t say if there was suspect. The victims weren’t immediately identified.

“The investigation has shown this to be an isolated incident, and there are no known threats to the public at this time,” said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The 911 call was made late Sunday morning. The victims’ bodies were taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta for identification and autopsies, she said.