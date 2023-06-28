A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Major League Soccer’s 2024 All-Star Game to be played in Columbus, Ohio

 
NEW YORK (AP) — The 2024 Major League Soccer All-Star Game will be played at the Columbus Crew’s Lower.com Field on July 17, the league said Wednesday.

Columbus hosted the game in 2000 and 2005 at its previous stadium.

This year’s All-Star Game, in which MLS All-Stars play Premier League powerhouse Arsenal, is at Audi Feld in Washington, D.C., on July 19.

The 2024 opponent will be announced later.

