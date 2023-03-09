MLS, Liga MX League’s Cup competition kicks off July 21

Austin FC fans celebrate a goal by Maximiliano Urruti during the second half of an MLS soccer game to defeat CF Montreal, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Austin won 1-0. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Major League Soccer and Liga MX announced the bracket and schedule Thursday for this summer’s League’s Cup competition between the two leagues.

The tournament was expanded this year to include all 18 Liga MX clubs and 29 MLS clubs as the United States and Mexico prepare to host the 2026 World Cup with Canada. Both leagues will pause their seasons for the CONCACAF-sanctioned event.

The group stage will open July 21 and the top two finishers from each group will advance to the knockout stage. The title and third-place matches will be held on Aug. 19.

The top three finishers in the World Cup-style competition earn spots in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League.

Pachuca and LAFC have byes and advance directly to the round of 32 as champions from their respective leagues. LAFC won the 2022 MLS Cup and Pachuca had the most combined points accumulated across Liga MX’s Clausura and Apertura seasons during 2022.

MLS venues will host the knockout round matches. The advancing MLS teams will host matches with Liga MX clubs and matches between Liga MX clubs will be held at a venue designated by the organizing committee.

Games between MLS clubs will be hosted by the group winner. In the round of 16, games between MLS clubs will be hosted by the team with the better 2022 regular-season record.

Leagues Cup matches will be televised on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, Fox Sports, TelevisaUnivision and TSN in Canada.

The groups were previously announced.

