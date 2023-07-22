Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - American singer Tony Bennett and 27-year-old Sandi Grant smile during the reception held at the Hilton Hotel, London on March 8, 1968, for Bennett who is in London for a concert tour. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
Remembering Tony Bennett
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives
World News

Malaysia cuts short music fest after British band slams anti-gay laws, singer kisses male bandmate

FILE - Matty Healy of the 1975 performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Malaysia’s government has cut short a music festival after the lead singer of British band The 1975 slammed the country’s anti-gay laws and kissed a male bandmate during their performance. Malaysia's communications and digital minister has slammed Matty Healy’s conduct late Friday, July 21, 2023 at the start of the Good Vibes Festival as “very rude.” (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, file)

FILE - Matty Healy of the 1975 performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Malaysia’s government has cut short a music festival after the lead singer of British band The 1975 slammed the country’s anti-gay laws and kissed a male bandmate during their performance. Malaysia’s communications and digital minister has slammed Matty Healy’s conduct late Friday, July 21, 2023 at the start of the Good Vibes Festival as “very rude.” (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, file)

Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

 
Share

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s government Saturday cut short a music festival after the lead singer of British band The 1975 slammed the country’s anti-gay laws and kissed a male bandmate during their performance.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil slammed Matty Healy’s conduct late Friday at the start of the Good Vibes Festival as “very rude.”

Healey used profanity in his speech criticizing the government’s stance against homosexuality, before kissing bass player Ross MacDonald. Footage of the fiasco was posted on social media and sparked a backlash in the predominantly Muslim nation.

Other news
FILE - Drake poses at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019. Drake says his new album, “For All the Dogs,” may drop in a couple of weeks. His announcement came during a tour stop at the sold-out Barclays Center Thursday night in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Drake: new ‘For All the Dogs’ album may drop in ‘a couple of weeks’
Drake says his new album, “For All the Dogs,” may drop in “a couple of weeks.” His announcement came during a tour stop at the sold-out Barclays Center Thursday night in Brooklyn, New York.
FILE - Brian Molko performs with his alternative rock band Placebo of Britain in Papp Laszlo Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. Prosecutors in Turin, Italy, have reportedly opened an investigation after the lead singer of British band Placebo insulted Premier Giorgia Meloni during a July 11 concert, calling her a fascist and racist. (Balazs Mohai/MTI via AP, File)
Italian prosecutors open an investigation after Placebo frontman calls Meloni a fascist, reports say
Prosecutors in Turin have reportedly opened an investigation after the lead singer of British band Placebo insulted Premier Giorgia Meloni during a July 11 concert.
FILE - Bebe Rexha performs at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Los Angeles. A man was arrested after throwing a cellphone that struck artist Rexha in the face on June 18. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
From human ashes to cellphones, what’s going on with concert fans lately?
From human ashes to cell phones, fans are taking their adoration for their favorite artists to dangerous new heights.
FILE - Italian conductor Riccardo Muti, 80, rehearses Verdi's "Un Ballo in Maschera (A masked Ball)" with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in Chicago on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Italian conductor Riccardo Muti plans to visit Syrian musicians living in the vast Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan on the sidelines of his annual Roads of Friendship concert series that aims to use music to build bridges and help those touched by war. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Italian conductor Muti to visit Syrian refugee camp
Italian conductor Riccardo Muti plans to visit Syrian musicians living in the vast Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan on the sidelines of his annual Roads of Friendship concert series that aims to use music to build bridges and help those touched by war.

After meeting the festival organizers Saturday, Fahmi said the festival, which was scheduled to go on this weekend, will be canceled.

“There will be no compromise with any party that challenges, belittles or violates Malaysian laws,” he said in a statement on Facebook. Homosexuality is a crime in the country that is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and caning.

The agency in charge of approving performances by foreign artists said it was disappointed with the band’s conduct, calling it “an insult and disrespecting the laws of the country.” It said the group will be blacklisted from performing in Malaysia.

It wasn’t the first time that Healy used the stage to defend lesbian and gay rights. In 2019, he kissed a male fan during a concert in the United Arab Emirates, which also outlaws homosexual acts, according to media reports.