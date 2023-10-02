Taylor Swift
Nobel Prize
San Francisco 49ers
Gaetz and McCarthy
Tim Wakefield dies
Business

Malaysians urged not to panic-buy local rice after import prices for the staple rise substantially

 
Share

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s government on Monday reassured the country there is sufficient rice in the market and urged people not to hoard locally produced rice after recent panic-buying led to empty shelves in supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu said the government will increase distribution to rural areas to address a supply issue sparked by a hike in the price of imported rice. Malaysia and many countries are grappling with rising rice prices and low supplies after India’s curb on rice sales cut global supplies by a fifth.

Mohamad said Malaysia’s locally produced rice is capped at 2.60 ringgit ($0.55) per kilogram (2.2 pounds), the cheapest in the region. So when sole importer Padiberas Nasional Berhad raised the price of imported white rice by 36% on Sept. 1, it prompted many Malaysians to switch from imported rice to cheaper local rice.

He said the higher price of imported rice cannot be helped after after 19 countries, including India, restricted rice exports to cater for domestic needs. Malaysia imports about a third of its rice supply.

Other news
Demonstrators stage a protest outside a mosque with signs reading "Indict Zahid - Save Malaysia", in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Hundreds of people staged an anti-government rally Saturday in the Malaysian capital, accusing Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of helping his key ally escape prosecution in exchange for political support. Prosecutors unexpectedly dropped 47 corruption charges against Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Sept. 4, late in the process of his trail. (AP Photo/Syawalludin Zain)
Hundreds protest against the Malaysian government after deputy premier’s graft charges were dropped
Military personnel carry states' flags as they march during the National Day parade in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim urged Malaysians to unite and reject racial and religious bigotry, as the country marked its 66th year of freedom from British rule on Thursday with fireworks and a street parade. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
A divided Malaysia celebrates National Day with Prime Minister Anwar rallying for unity
FILE - Malaysia's former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin poses for media outside courthouse, after charged with corruption and money laundering, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 10, 2023. Muhyiddin was acquitted by the high court of four corruption charges on Tuesday, Aug. 15, just days after his opposition bloc expanded its influence in local elections. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin acquitted of four graft charges

“Actually, we don’t have a shortage of rice in the country. It’s just that the price of imported rice has risen sharply. ... Many people have shifted to buying cheaper local rice,” he said, adding that the government is taking steps to address this issue.

“I want to remind the people again to keep calm and just buy what you need. Don’t panic-buy.”

Mohamad said the government will increase distribution of local rice to rural areas. He said the government will also subsidize the price of imported rice to two poorer states on Borneo island to ensure adequate supply. From Tuesday, he said, authorities will step up surveillance of rice wholesalers and shops to ensure there is no hoarding of local rice.

He said samples will also be taken to ensure that sellers are not repackaging local rice as imported rice or mixing the grains for higher profits, warning that stern action will be taken against anyone found to be doing so.

Mohamad’s press conference was held ahead of this week’s meeting of Southeast Asian agriculture and forestry ministers that begins Wednesday. He said the rice crisis and food security will be discussed at their meeting. The minister of the 10-member bloc, known as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, will also meet their counterparts from China, Japan and South Korea.