Man whose body was found in a barrel in Malibu had been shot in the head, coroner says

A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Mega Millions jackpot climbs
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard holds up the trophy after winning the English FA Community Shield final soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Arsenal vs. Man City
Workers install the Ukrainian coat of arms on the shield in the hand of the country's tallest stature, the Motherland Monument, after the Soviet coat of arms was removed, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of centuries of Soviet and Russian influence from the public space amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honor home-grown artists, poets, military chiefs, and independence leaders. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Latest on the Women’s World Cup
Local residents examine damaged cars of a passenger train which was derailed near Nawabshah, Pakistan, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Railway officials say some passengers were killed and dozens more injured when a train derailed near the town of Nawabshah in southern Sindh province. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)
Pakistan train derailment
U.S. News

Man whose body was found in a barrel in Malibu had been shot in the head, coroner says

FILE - This image taken from video and provided by KABC-7 TV shows law enforcement officers stand by a barrel at Malibu Lagoon on July 31, 2023. The man whose naked body was found inside the barrel was shot in the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has determined. The man was identified by the coroner's office as 32-year-old Javonnta Marshann Murphy. The coroner's case information now lists the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles Times reported on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (KABC-7 via AP, File)

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — A man whose naked body was found inside a barrel in Malibu, California, last week was shot in the head, a coroner has determined.

The man was identified Wednesday by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office as 32-year-old Javonnta Marshann Murphy but no cause of death was given at the time. The coroner’s case information now lists the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday.

The circumstances that led to Murphy being shot and sealed inside a barrel remain under investigation by the Los Angeles County sheriff’s office.

The 55-gallon (208-liter) black plastic barrel was first spotted July 30 floating in a Malibu lagoon and brought in with a kayak by a maintenance worker, but it was not immediately opened.

The Sheriff’s Department said the barrel was opened July 31 by a lifeguard at Malibu Lagoon State Beach, who had retrieved it after it washed back into the lagoon.

It was not known how long the body had been in the drum.

Patrick Nelson, a family friend, told the Los Angeles Times that Murphy had grown up in South Los Angeles with four brothers and was an aspiring rapper.