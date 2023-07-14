Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Italy's Jannik Sinner in their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Djokovic advances to his 8th Wimbledon final
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Secrets of Playboy" returning for a second season July 10 on A&E, from left, “Quarterback," a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, "Asteroid City," available July 12 on VOD and "Bird Box Barcelona," premiering July 14 on Netflix. (A&E/Netflix/Focus Features/Netflix via AP)
Here’s what to stream this weekend
Sports

Former Pro Bowler Malik Jackson retiring after 10 NFL seasons

 
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — Former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Malik Jackson is retiring after 10 NFL seasons.

Jackson made the announcement Friday on the NFL Network.

“That was the goal. Ten to 12 years was my goal,” Jackson said. “I was able to get to a point where I was doing OK. I was doing pretty well for myself. I did enough. I have a daughter, and I need to go home and be with her and start living life.”

Other news
Lan Yao-Gallop and coach Mark Gellard, center, watch as Magda Linette prepares to serve on a practice court at the Charleston Open tennis tournament in Charleston, S.C., Monday, April 3, 2023. Yao-Gallop is a member of the women’s professional tennis tour’s Coach Inclusion Program to develop female coaches. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Women’s tennis tour program provides education, exposure for female coaches
Only 13 of the 200 highest-ranked players in women’s tennis work with a female coach. WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon would like to see that get closer to half.
United States' Megan Rapinoe (15) looks on at the end of the second half of a FIFA Women's World Cup send-off soccer match against Wales in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Rapinoe says her retirement call will help US women’s soccer team to focus at World Cup
Megan Rapinoe said her decision to announce her retirement before the Women’s World Cup will help the U.S. women’s soccer team better focus on its attempt to win a third straight world championship.
Former Japan forward Kazuyoshi Miura, left, plays for Oliveirense in the second half of a football match against Academico de Viseu in Viseu, Portugal, on April 22, 2023. Miura, who is 56, has signed a new loan deal in Portugal, the second-tier club Oliveirense posted on social media on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP)
Oldest pro soccer player Miura not ready to retire, set to play again in Portugal
The oldest professional soccer player has decided he’s not old enough to call it quits just yet. Striker Kazuyoshi Miura is 56.
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Megan Rapinoe says she’ll retire after the NWSL season and her 4th World Cup
U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe is ready to retire after an illustrious career in which she won an Olympic gold medal, two World Cups and never shied away from using her platform to spotlight social issues.

Jackson played four seasons in Denver after being a fifth-round pick out of Tennessee in the 2012 NFL draft. He helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 in 2016 before moving on to play three seasons in Jacksonville.

Jackson earned a spot in the 2017 Pro Bowl after finishing with eight sacks and played the next two seasons in Philadelphia. The 33-year-old spent the 2021 season with Cleveland and didn’t play last year.

Jackson had 292 tackles and 35 1/2 sacks in 142 career games.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL