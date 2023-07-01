American Christopher Eubanks wins 1st ATP tour title by beating Adrian Mannarino in Mallorca final

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
Sports

American Christopher Eubanks wins 1st ATP tour title by beating Adrian Mannarino in Mallorca final

 
Share

PALMA, Spain (AP) — Christopher Eubanks of the United States earned his first ATP tour title by beating Adrian Mannarino in straight sets in the final of the Mallorca Championships on Saturday and will rise to a career-high ranking of 43rd going into his first Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old Eubanks had to save five match points in his semifinal against Lloyd Harris on Friday but never even faced a break point against Mannarino, winning 6-1, 6-4 in his first career final.

“It just means the world, man,” said Eubanks, who will rise 34 spots in the rankings as a result of the win. “It means a lot of the hard work I’ve been putting in, the ups and downs throughout my career, it all is coming together now at this point in my career.”

Other news
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a shot against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka says she won’t discuss the Ukraine war while at Wimbledon
Aryna Sabalenka says she wants to talk only about tennis during Wimbledon and not the war in Ukraine that became a contentious topic for the Belarusian during the last Grand Slam event.
Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova kisses the trophy after winning the WTA tennis final against Italy's Lucia Bronzetti in Bad Homburg, Germany, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Katerina Siniakova wins first singles grass-court title by beating Bronzetti in Bad Homburg final
Top-ranked doubles player Katerina Siniakova won her first grass-court singles title by beating Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 7-6 (5) in a rain-affected final at the Bad Homburg Open on Saturday.
Venus Williams from the US practices at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, England, ahead of the championships which start on Monday, on Thursday June 29, 2023. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)
Venus Williams is back at Wimbledon at age 43 and ready to play on Centre Court again
Venus Williams is 43 and about to play singles at Wimbledon for the 24th time. She will be in action on Day 1 at the All England Club on Centre Court against Elina Svitolina.
USA's Madison Keys with the winner's trophy as she celebrates winning the Women's singles final match against Russia's Daria Kasatkina on day eight of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, England, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Keys wins 2nd Eastbourne title after marathon tiebreaker; Cerundolo beats Paul in men’s final
American Madison Keys has prevailed in a marathon tiebreaker to win the Eastbourne International final, beating ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 7-6 (13) for her second title at the grass-court tournament.

Eubanks will face Thiago Monteiro of Brazil in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday in his debut at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

“To come into my first Wimbledon with my first ATP title is something that if you had told me when I showed up last Thursday that it would happen, I probably wouldn’t have believed you,” Eubanks said.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports