Leaders of European Union’s Mediterranean nations huddle in Malta to discuss migration

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Leaders of nine southern European Union countries held talks in Malta on Friday on the common challenges such as migration, the EU’s management of which has vexed national governments in Europe for years.

The one-day huddle included host Malta, France, Greece, Italy, Croatia, Cyprus, Portugal, Slovenia and Spain. Slovenia and Croatia, which have coastlines on the Adriatic Sea, were added to the so-called “Med Group” in 2021.

Two top EU officials — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel — were invited to the closed-door meeting. The leaders of the EU’s 27 nations have an informal European Council meeting scheduled for next week in Granada, Spain.

The European Union considers Portugal, which has a long sea border along the Atlantic Ocean, part of the Mediterranean grouping. Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa told reporters when he arrived in Malta that “we don’t have great expectations” from Friday’s discussions but that the meeting could help “create a path” for the Granada gathering.

“Migration is one of the great issues of the future of the European Union,’' Costa said. What’s needed is ”more solidarity, more responsibility and more unity.”

However, unity among EU members on migration has been elusive.

Italy now receives by far the largest number of migrants arriving via the Mediterranean Sea, and has pushed in vain for fellow EU nations to show solidarity by accepting more of the tens of thousands of people who reach Italian shores.

Disagreements were also on display on the sidelines of the Valletta meeting.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni snipped at Germany’s recent assertions that it was funding humanitarian rescue ships in the Mediterranean Sea. A new pact, revising EU migrant policy, has been in the making for several years but has been held up by bickering among members.

In the latest example of that, Meloni said that as a result of Germany’s funding of charity vessels in international waters, Italy will propose an amendment to the pact to counter Germany’s stance. The amendment would mandate that migrants rescued by a foreign-flagged charity vessel would be taken to that country.

“You can’t practice solidarity with the borders of others,’' Meloni said. The bottom line, she said, “is not to dump one’s choices on others.”

Many of the migrants are rescued by military boats, humanitarian vessels or merchant ships plying the waters crossed by migrant smugglers’ unseaworthy boats launched mainly from Tunisia, Libya, Turkey and elsewhere. Earlier this month, some 8,000 migrants stepped ashore on Lampedusa, a tiny Italian fishing island, in barely 48 hours, overwhelming the tourist destination.

At least 90% of the migrants who reach Italy after being saved at sea were rescued by Italian coast guard or other military vessels, according to Italian officials.

The relentless arrivals, which slow only when seas are rough, have put political pressure on Meloni. She came to power a year ago after an election campaign pledge to stop illegal migration, including with a naval blockade if necessary.

On Friday, she said any new naval mission — years after one launched, then halted, by the European Union — must be carried out with the agreement of northern African countries rimming the Mediterranean.

Under current EU rules, the nation where asylum-seekers arrive must shelter them while their applications are processed. In Italy’s case, the majority of migrants arriving by sea from Africa and Asian countries are fleeing poverty, not war or persecution, and aren’t eligible for asylum.

But because Italy has so few repatriation agreements with home countries, it is stymied in sending unsuccessful applicants back. Many migrants slip out of Italy and into northern Europe, their ultimate destination, in hopes of finding family or work.

Little progress has been made on a new EU pact as the member states bicker over which country should take charge of migrants when they arrive and whether other countries should be obligated to help.

Three years after unveiling a plan for sweeping reform of EU’s outdated asylum rules, such squabbling fuels doubt as to whether an overhaul is possible.

Heads of government or state represented most countries at Friday’s summit but Spain sent a foreign ministry official because Pedro Sánchez, the acting prime minister, was in discussions at home on forming a new government.

While Malta talks heavily concentrated on migration, other challenges such as climate change, economic growth and continued EU support for Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia’s invasion were also on the agenda.

