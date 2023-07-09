Man found dead in a Minnesota freezer was hiding from police, investigators say
BIWABIK, Minn. (AP) — A man found dead in a freezer in Minnesota last month was hiding from police, investigators said in a preliminary report.
The body of 34-year-old Brandon Lee Buschman of Babbitt, Minnesota, was found in a chest freezer in the basement of an unoccupied home in the town of Biwabik on June 26.
Investigators believe Buschman was in the house hiding because there was an active warrant for his arrest, police said in a news release Friday. They believe that he got into the freezer to hide on his own accord, perhaps because officers were in the area.
Other news
Florida prosecutors are laying out their death penalty case against a plastic surgeon accused of killing a lawyer during an acrimonious battle over medical billing.
Opposition party supporters in Zimbabwe have been chanting and singing freedom songs outside a courthouse Sunday following a decision to ban them from holding a rally six weeks before national elections.
Authorities have identified the six California residents who died Saturday when they were on a small plane that crashed after a flight that started in Las Vegas.
One of Libya’s rival governments says commercial flights between Italy and conflict-torn Libya will resume in September after the Italian government agreed to lift a 10-year-long ban on civil aviation in the North African nation.
The freezer was an older model that could not be opened from the inside., police said. The house had no electricity and the freezer was not running when Buschman’s body was found.