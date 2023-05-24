The Associated PressMay 24, 2023 GMT
MATCHDAY: United eyes Champions League; Athletic Bilbao at Osasuna
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:
ENGLAND
Manchester United hosts Chelsea and Erik ten Hag’s team needs one point to secure a return to the Champions League. If mid-table Chelsea pulls off the upset, United gets another chance in its season finale when Fulham visits Old Trafford on Sunday.
SPAIN
Athletic Bilbao can boost its chances of qualifying for the Europa League with a win at Osasuna in the Spanish league. The victory would leave Athletic three points behind Real Betis, which holds the final Europa League spot entering the final two rounds. Valencia looks to move further away from the relegation zone when it visits Mallorca.
