MATCHDAY: United eyes Champions League; Athletic Bilbao at Osasuna

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London, England, Sunday, May 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London, England, Sunday, May 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

ENGLAND

Manchester United hosts Chelsea and Erik ten Hag’s team needs one point to secure a return to the Champions League. If mid-table Chelsea pulls off the upset, United gets another chance in its season finale when Fulham visits Old Trafford on Sunday.

SPAIN

Athletic Bilbao can boost its chances of qualifying for the Europa League with a win at Osasuna in the Spanish league. The victory would leave Athletic three points behind Real Betis, which holds the final Europa League spot entering the final two rounds. Valencia looks to move further away from the relegation zone when it visits Mallorca.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports