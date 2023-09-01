Proud Boy sentenced
Taylor Swift tickets
YouTuber Ruby Franke arrested
Marijuana laws
Austin shooting
Sports

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund set for debut

FILE - Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates after scoring during the Euro 2024 group H qualifying soccer match between Slovenia and Denmark at Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Monday, June 19, 2023. Manchester United has signed Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in a move that ends the Premier League club’s search for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, File)

FILE - Denmark’s Rasmus Hojlund celebrates after scoring during the Euro 2024 group H qualifying soccer match between Slovenia and Denmark at Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Monday, June 19, 2023. Manchester United has signed Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in a move that ends the Premier League club’s search for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, File)

 
Share

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United’s expensive new striker, Rasmus Hojlund, is set to make his debut this weekend against Arsenal, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday.

The 20-year-old Denmark international, seen as the English Premier League club’s replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, cost United an initial $82 million. His debut has been delayed by a tissue injury sustained with his former club Atalanta.

“He’s ready to start,” Ten Hag said when asked if Hojlund would be coming off the bench at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

“He had a good training week. Tomorrow we will have a final training but he’s doing well, he’s responding well.”

Other news
FILE- Napoli's head coach Luciano Spalletti wave to fans prior to the start of the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sampdoria at the Diego Maradona Stadium, in Naples, Sunday, June 4, 2023. After ending a 33-year wait for the title, Napoli will be looking to retain its crown. However, it has lost one of its key players in South Korean defender Kim Min-jae, while coach Luciano Spalletti has also left the club. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
Spalletti calls up 4 of his former Napoli players in his first Italy squad
FILE - President of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales stands with Spain's Women's World Cup soccer team after being received by Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. The kiss by Luis Rubiales has unleashed a storm of fury over gender equality that almost marred the unprecedented victory but now looks set to go down as a milestone in both Spanish soccer history but also in women's rights.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, file)
Spain legal panel opens case against suspended soccer chief over World Cup kiss
Barcelona's Ansu Fati gestures during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and Barcelona at the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Ansu Fati joins Brighton on season-long loan from Barcelona

United’s fee could go up by a further $10 million dependent on Hojlund’s success. He signed a five-year contract with an option to extend by 12 months.

Though highly rated, Højlund is relatively untested. He scored 10 goals in 34 appearances in his one season with the Serie A club.

Højlund is stepping into one of the most prestigious jobs in soccer as United’s striker. It is also one of the most demanding, having been held by some of the sport’s greats such as Wayne Rooney, Robin van Persie and Ronaldo.

“For every player there’s a big spotlight,” Ten Hag said. “At United, you have to perform, every position and every player.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer