Man United defender Lisandro Martinez to have a second operation on his injured right foot

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will undergo surgery on his right foot for an injured metatarsal, manager Erik ten Hag said Monday.

Martinez has already been ruled out for an “extended period” after a recurrence of the injury that saw him miss the end of last season. He will have a second operation on his foot, having initially had surgery in April to repair his fractured metatarsal.

“That’s really sad, disappointing news,” Ten Hag said ahead of United’s Champions League game against Galatasaray on Tuesday. “He has to go through the same process and I’m really sorry for him.

“The squad will miss him. As you know, we have more injuries, so we always have to deal with it as a squad ... He has to be strong. He will fight back, I’m sure. He is a character.”

Ten Hag is also without defenders Tyrell Malacia, Sergio Reguilon, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Ten Hag also said Antony would be in contention to play again after returning from a leave of absence to address allegations of domestic abuse.

United lost to Bayern Munich 4-3 in its opening game in Group A.

