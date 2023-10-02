Taylor Swift
Nobel Prize
Trump fraud trial
San Francisco 49ers
Tim Wakefield dies
Sports

Man United defender Lisandro Martinez to have a second operation on his injured right foot

Brighton's Simon Adingra, left, dribbles the ball against Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Brighton’s Simon Adingra, left, dribbles the ball against Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

 
Share

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will undergo surgery on his right foot for an injured metatarsal, manager Erik ten Hag said Monday.

Martinez has already been ruled out for an “extended period” after a recurrence of the injury that saw him miss the end of last season. He will have a second operation on his foot, having initially had surgery in April to repair his fractured metatarsal.

“That’s really sad, disappointing news,” Ten Hag said ahead of United’s Champions League game against Galatasaray on Tuesday. “He has to go through the same process and I’m really sorry for him.

“The squad will miss him. As you know, we have more injuries, so we always have to deal with it as a squad ... He has to be strong. He will fight back, I’m sure. He is a character.”

Other news
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp watches his players warm up before the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Sunday, Sept 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
VAR was supposed to cut out errors. Now the integrity of the Premier League is in question
Spain's Alexia Putellas passes the ball during the Women's Nations League soccer match between Sweden and Spain at Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg, Sweden, Friday Sept. 22, 2023. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP)
Spain’s women’s team players Putellas, Rodríguez and Paredes appear before judge in Rubiales probe
Bayern's head coach Thomas Tuchel, center, shakes hands with Joshua Kimmich after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Leipzig and Bayern Munich, at the Red Bull Arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Bayern Munich looking for consistency before visit to Copenhagen in Champions League

Ten Hag is also without defenders Tyrell Malacia, Sergio Reguilon, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Ten Hag also said Antony would be in contention to play again after returning from a leave of absence to address allegations of domestic abuse.

United lost to Bayern Munich 4-3 in its opening game in Group A.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer