Manchester United announces Snapdragon as its new shirt sponsor

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Snapdragon will be Manchester United’s shirt sponsor from the start of the 2024-25 season, the Premier League club said Tuesday.

In a statement to investors, United did not specify the length of the deal or financial terms. Snapdragon will appear on the home, away and third kits of United’s men’s and women’s teams.

The club’s current shirt sponsor is Team Viewer, which signed a five-year deal in 2021. Both sides had agreed last December on an option for the club to buy back the rights and look for a new long-term sponsorship deal.

Snapdragon is part of Qualcomm Technologies, which is already a global partner of United. Its processors are used in products such as smartphones and gaming devices.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer