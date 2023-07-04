Mason Mount says goodbye to Chelsea ahead of $69 million Man United transfer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Staring straight into the camera, Mason Mount bid an emotional farewell to Chelsea fans on Tuesday as the England international closes in on a move to Manchester United.

Mount, who was a graduate of Chelsea’s famed academy, spent 18 years at the London club.

Now he is about to join its Premier League rival United in a deal worth 55 million pounds ($69 million) and is set to sign a five-year contract.

“Given the speculation over the last six months this may not come as a surprise to you, but it doesn’t make it any easier to tell that I’ve made the decision to leave Chelsea,” he said in a video message posted on Instagram. “I know some of you won’t be happy with my decision but it is what’s right for me at this moment in my career.”

Mount, sporting bleached blonde hair and a tan from a recent holiday, said fans deserved more than “just a written statement,” adding “we’ve been through a lot together.”

“I wanted to tell you how grateful I’ve been for all of your support over the last 18 years,” he said.

The midfielder joined Chelsea when he was 6 years old and became a fan favorite after rising through the ranks to become a key player in the club’s Champions League triumph in 2021.

He made 195 appearances and scored 33 goals. He went from being named the club’s academy player of the year in 2017, to winning the first team player of the year award in 2021 and 2022.

During his time at Chelsea, the 24-year-old Mount also established himself as a regular for England.

Now he is set to begin the next chapter of his career at United, with manager Erik ten Hag making him a key target ahead of the club’s return to the Champions League next season.

Mount’s contract at United will have the option of a further 12 months.

United will also have to pay an extra 5 million pounds ($6.3 million) to Chelsea based on him meeting certain targets.

