Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx recovering
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives
Sports

Alex Telles leaves Man United to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi team Al-Nassr

 
Share

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Alex Telles joined the slew of soccer stars heading to Saudi Arabia by completing a move from Manchester United to Al-Nassr on Sunday.

The Brazil international spent last season on loan at Sevilla, where he won the Europa League and reunites with his former United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

“We’d like to thank Alex for his contributions to the club over the last three years and would like to wish him all the best for the future,” United said in a statement.

Other news
FILE - Inter Milan's goalkeeper Andre Onana trains during a media day ahead of the Champions League soccer final, at the Suning training center, in Appiano Gentile, northern Italy, June 5, 2023. Manchester United completed the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan for 51 million euros ($57 million) on Thursday July 20, 2023, reuniting Erik ten Hag with a player with whom he won three Dutch titles at Ajax. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)
Man United signs goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan for $57 million
Manchester United has completed the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan for 51 million euros ($57 million) to reunite manager Erik ten Hag with a player with whom he won three Dutch titles at Ajax.
FILE - Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring his side's first goal by penalty during the English FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes is the new captain of Manchester United. The Premier League club announced the appointment on Thursday. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
Manchester United picks Bruno Fernandes to be its new captain
Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes is the new captain of Manchester United. The Premier League club announced the appointment on Thursday.
FILE - Former Ajax and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar arrives for the UEFA Champions League draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco, on Aug. 30, 2018. Former Netherlands and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care in a hospital after suffering a bleed in his brain, his former club Ajax said Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)
Ex-Ajax and Manchester United goalie Van der Sar leaves intensive care after bleed around his brain
Former Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has been released from an intensive care unit in a Dutch hospital.
FILE - Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag congratulates with Marcus Rashford as he leaves the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road, Leeds, England, Sunday, Feb.12, 2023. Marcus Rashford has committed himself to five more years at Manchester United after the most prolific season of his career. The England forward ended speculation about his future by signing a new long-term deal that will keep him at Old Trafford through to 2028. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
Marcus Rashford commits to 5 more years at Man United after most prolific season of career
Marcus Rashford has committed himself to five more years at Manchester United after the most prolific season of his career.

The 30-year-old Telles is the latest player to leave one of Europe’s top leagues for Saudi Arabia during this off-season, following the likes of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino.

More are expected to head to the oil-rich country before the start of next season, with Riyad Mahrez and Jordan Henderson also linked with moves.

Telles joined United from Porto in 2020. He has signed a contract with Al-Nassr until 2025.

Neither club confirmed the price of his move.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports