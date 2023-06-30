Supreme Court rulings
Manchester City top assistant Borrell heads to US as sporting director for MLS team Austin FC

FILE - Manchester City assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell stands on the touchline during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Swindon Town and Manchester City at the County Ground stadium in Swindon, Wiltshire, England, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Austin FC announced Friday, June 30, 2023, the hiring of top Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell as the Major League soccer club’s sporting director. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
FILE - Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola shakes hands with assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell, right, at the end of the Champions League group C soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester City at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Austin FC announced Friday, June 30, 2023, the hiring of top Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell as the Major League soccer club’s sporting director. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira, File)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin FC announced Friday the hiring of top Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell as the Major League soccer club’s sporting director.

Borrell, 52, has spent nine seasons at Manchester City, first as the Premier League club’s global technical director before being named first team assistant coach under manager Pep Guardiola in 2016.

Borrell was named assistant manager prior to last season, when Manchester City won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup trophies.

He joins an MLS squad in just its third year of competition. Austin advanced to the Western Conference final last season, but struggled over the first half of the 2023 season. Consecutive wins have Austin back in playoff contention.

“He brings an incredibly impressive track record, a wealth of experience, and passion for the beautiful game, and we fully believe he is the right person to move our ambitions forward and develop the best players, coaches, and staff for the first team, second team, and academy,” said Anthony Precourt, Austin FC founder and majority owner.

Sean Rubio had been serving as Austin’s interim sporting director since the former United State’s national team star Claudio Reyna was moved out of the job in January, after his family’s spat with U.S. men’s coach Gregg Berhalter.

Rubio is now senior vice president for player personnel where he will oversee roster management, the club said.

