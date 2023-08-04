FILE - A farmer drops rice crop while working in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, on June 6, 2023. Global prices for food commodities like rice and vegetable oil have risen for the first time in months after Russia pulled out of a wartime agreement allowing Ukraine to ship grain to the world and India restricted some of its rice exports, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)
Pep Guardiola confirms Joško Gvardiol’s medical at Man City and praises his ‘beautiful’ name

FILE - Croatia's Josko Gvardiol controls the ball during the Euro 2024 group D qualifying soccer match between Croatia and Wales at the Poljud stadium in Split, Croatia, Saturday, March 25, 2023. Manchester City is ready to make a big move in transfer market just days before the start of the new season. The English and European champions are set to sign Croatia center back Josko Gvardiol for a reported 90 million euros ($98.3 million) from Leipzig. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, File)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his near-namesake, Croatia defender Joško Gvardiol, was undergoing a medical on Friday and could complete his transfer in a matter of hours.

Gvardiol, nicknamed “Little Pep” because his name sounds similar to Guardiola’s, is nearing a move to City for a reported 90 million euros ($99 million) from German club Leipzig, which would rank him among the most expensive defenders in soccer history.

“Regarding Gvardiol — what a beautiful surname he has — he’s doing a medical test,” Guardiola said ahead of City’s season-opening Community Shield game against Arsenal on Sunday. “Everybody knows he’s here, and hopefully we can finish the deal in the next hours, the next days.”

The 21-year-old Gvardiol was praised for his performances during Croatia’s run to the semifinals at last year’s World Cup in Qatar. He also won the German Cup in back-to-back seasons with Leipzig.

The reported fee puts Gvardiol among the likes of Manchester United’s Harry Maguire, who cost 80 million pounds (then $97 million) when he joined from Leicester in 2019, and Virgil van Dijk, who moved from Southampton to Liverpool for 75 million pounds (then $100 million) in 2018.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer