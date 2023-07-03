A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Manchester City shows its support for Liam Broady. Then he wins in 1st round at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — British tennis player Liam Broady is a fan of Manchester City. And the Premier League soccer team is fan of Broady.

City, which completed a treble of trophies this season by winning the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup, sent a message of support on Twitter to Broady on Monday before his opening match at Wimbledon.

Broady, who entered the tournament as a wild card, ended up beating Constant Lestienne of France 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 on Court 15.

“They’re amazing,” the 29-year-old Broady said of Man City. “They’re always so supportive of me. I can remember playing here at the age of 17 and buzzing off them tweeting me. It’s still the same to this day. I absolutely love it.

“I’m grateful they keep a track of my career the way I keep a track of the football club.”

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports