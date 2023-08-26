Loch Ness Monster search
Hot air balloon lands on highway
FIFA suspends Spain soccer head
Space X launch
March on Washington, 60 years later
Sports

Man United erases early 2-goal deficit to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in Premier League

Manchester United's Casemiro, centre, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
1 of 5 | 

Manchester United’s Casemiro, centre, scores his side’s second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Referee Stuart Attwell shows a red card to Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
2 of 5 | 

Referee Stuart Attwell shows a red card to Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, right, reacts after a foul on Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
3 of 5 | 

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, right, reacts after a foul on Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates with Manchester United's Antony after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
4 of 5 | 

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes celebrates with Manchester United’s Antony after scoring his side’s third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag, right, reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
5 of 5 | 

Manchester United’s head coach Erik ten Hag, right, reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
 
Share

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday as Bruno Fernandes’ 76th-minute penalty completed a comeback after the visitors went down to 10 men.

United had its worst-ever start to a Premier League game as poor defending helped give Forest a 2-0 lead after less than four minutes. Taiwo Awoniyi put Forest ahead on a counterattack after just 86 seconds, with Willy Boly quickly doubling the lead from a free kick.

It was the first time United trailed by two goals four minutes into a Premier League match, but Christian Eriksen pulled one back by converting a cross from Marcus Rashford in the 17th.

Casemiro wasted a great chance to level but made amends shortly after halftime when the midfielder slotted home at the end of a clever free kick routine.

Other news
Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen, left, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace vs Brentford FC at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Saturday Aug. 26, 2023. (Kieran Cleeves/PA via AP)
Andersen grabs late equalizer for Crystal Palace in 1-1 draw at Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski, below, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with teammate Son Heung-min during their English Premier League soccer match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
James Maddison scores first Tottenham goal in 2-0 win over Bournemouth in EPL
The president of the Spanish soccer federation Luis Rubiales speaks during an emergency general assembly meeting in Las Rozas, Friday Aug. 25, 2023. Rubiales has refused to resign despite an uproar for kissing a player, Jennifer Hermoso on the lips without her consent after the Women's World Cup final. Rubiales had also grabbed his crotch in a lewd victory gesture from the section of dignitaries with Spain's Queen Letizia and the 16-year old Princess Sofía nearby. (Real Federación Española de Fútbol/Europa Press via AP)
FIFA suspends Spain soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for 90 days after World Cup final kiss

Joe Worrall was shown a straight red card for denying Fernandes a goalscoring opportunity in the 67th, and the United captain then scored the winner from the spot after Danilo was adjudged to have brought down Rashford.

It secured a second win in three games for United, after falling to a 2-0 loss at Tottenham last weekend.

“It wasn’t the perfect start for us but we kept control, kept the ball and started doing the right things,” Fernandes said. “They defended well with a lot of players and it was difficult to get through, but we got the result and that’s the most important thing.”

United duo Mason Mount and Luke Shaw both missed the game with injuries. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer