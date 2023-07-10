FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Russia’s rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny, and it’s still unclear if anyone will face any charges in the brief uprising against the military or for the deaths of the soldiers killed in it. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, shakes hands with Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, right, as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg looks on prior to a meeting ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP)
A damaged car lays on a collapsed roadway along Route 32 in the Hudson Valley near Cornwall, N.Y., Monday, July 10, 2023. Heavy rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast as more downpours were forecast throughout the day. (AP Photo/Paul Kazdan)
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. . (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Police extend manhunt for Northern California homicide suspect who fled a hospital

This undated photo released by the Placer County Sheriff's Office shows fugitive Eric Abril, 35. Police are searching for Abril of California, who is accused of murder and has fled from a hospital in a Sacramento suburb early Sunday morning, July 9, 2023. In April, Abril was arrested for shooting a California Highway Patrol officer and two hostages, killing one, in a park in Roseville, a city about 16 miles (26 kilometers) northeast of Sacramento, according to police. (Placer County Sheriff's Office via AP)
A Placer County Sheriff's deputy, joined by two police officers, points toward a home on Greenbrae Road in Rocklin, Calif., on Sunday, July 9, 2023, after a potential sighting of murder suspect Eric Abril, who escaped earlier in the day from a Roseville hospital. (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
A Placer County Sheriff's Department BearCat armored vehicle drives down Greenbrae Road in Rocklin, Calif., on Sunday, July 9, 2023, after a potential sighting of murder suspect Eric Abril, who escaped earlier in the day from a Roseville hospital. (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
A Placer County sheriff's deputy approaches a home on Greenbrae Road in Rocklin, Calif., on Sunday, July 9, 2023, after a potential sighting of murder suspect Eric Abril, who escaped earlier in the day from a Roseville hospital. (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police were still searching Monday for a runaway homicide suspect more than 24 hours after he escaped a hospital in a Sacramento suburb.

Eric Abril, 35, escaped Placer County Sheriff’s Department custody around 3 a.m. Sunday morning from the Sutter Roseville Medical Center, the department said.

Abril was arrested in April after authorities said he shot a California Highway Patrol officer and two hostages, killing one, in a park in Roseville, a city about 16 miles (26 kilometers) northeast of Sacramento. Abril was charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping and attempted murder of a peace officer in connection with the shooting. He was booked in the Placer County jail without bail.

Authorities said he was taken to the hospital on Thursday, but they have not said why.

Around 12:50 a.m. Monday, police zeroed in on an area about a mile northeast of the hospital but came up empty after a two-hour search, the Sacramento Bee reported. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department led the joint manhunt and has chased down a flurry of tips about Abril whereabouts.

The sheriff’s department didn’t immediately respond to questions about the search Monday. Roseville police declined to comment, referring questions to the Placer Sheriff’s department.

Police asked residents in the area to “exercise extreme caution” and call 911 if they see Abril. Authorities described him as a white man, six-feet tall, with brown hair. He weighs 175 pounds and has a tattoo on his left shoulder. He was captured on video Sunday wearing no shirt and orange pants, authorities said.