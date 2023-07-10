Police extend manhunt for Northern California homicide suspect who fled a hospital
This undated photo released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office shows fugitive Eric Abril, 35. Police are searching for Abril of California, who is accused of murder and has fled from a hospital in a Sacramento suburb early Sunday morning, July 9, 2023. In April, Abril was arrested for shooting a California Highway Patrol officer and two hostages, killing one, in a park in Roseville, a city about 16 miles (26 kilometers) northeast of Sacramento, according to police. (Placer County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy, joined by two police officers, points toward a home on Greenbrae Road in Rocklin, Calif., on Sunday, July 9, 2023, after a potential sighting of murder suspect Eric Abril, who escaped earlier in the day from a Roseville hospital. (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
A Placer County Sheriff’s Department BearCat armored vehicle drives down Greenbrae Road in Rocklin, Calif., on Sunday, July 9, 2023, after a potential sighting of murder suspect Eric Abril, who escaped earlier in the day from a Roseville hospital. (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
A Placer County sheriff’s deputy approaches a home on Greenbrae Road in Rocklin, Calif., on Sunday, July 9, 2023, after a potential sighting of murder suspect Eric Abril, who escaped earlier in the day from a Roseville hospital. (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police were still searching Monday for a runaway homicide suspect more than 24 hours after he escaped a hospital in a Sacramento suburb.
Eric Abril, 35, escaped Placer County Sheriff’s Department custody around 3 a.m. Sunday morning from the Sutter Roseville Medical Center, the department said.
Abril was arrested in April after authorities said he shot a California Highway Patrol officer and two hostages, killing one, in a park in Roseville, a city about 16 miles (26 kilometers) northeast of Sacramento. Abril was charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping and attempted murder of a peace officer in connection with the shooting. He was booked in the Placer County jail without bail.
Authorities said he was taken to the hospital on Thursday, but they have not said why.
Around 12:50 a.m. Monday, police zeroed in on an area about a mile northeast of the hospital but came up empty after a two-hour search, the Sacramento Bee reported. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department led the joint manhunt and has chased down a flurry of tips about Abril whereabouts.
The sheriff’s department didn’t immediately respond to questions about the search Monday. Roseville police declined to comment, referring questions to the Placer Sheriff’s department.
Police asked residents in the area to “exercise extreme caution” and call 911 if they see Abril. Authorities described him as a white man, six-feet tall, with brown hair. He weighs 175 pounds and has a tattoo on his left shoulder. He was captured on video Sunday wearing no shirt and orange pants, authorities said.