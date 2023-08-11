Blue Jays send struggling RHP Alek Manoah to minors for the second time this season

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays optioned right-hander Alek Manoah to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, the second time this season the 2022 AL Cy Young Award finalist has been demoted to the minor leagues.

Manoah (3-9) allowed four runs in four-plus innings in a loss at Cleveland on Thursday. He’s 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA over seven starts since July 7, when he returned from his first demotion.

Toronto has been using a six-man rotation during a stretch of 17 games in 17 days, which ends Sunday. Left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu returned from Tommy John surgery Aug. 1 and has made two starts.

“With where we are right now in terms of schedule and other starters, it’s a tough discussion,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said of the decision to demote Manoah. “He’s our opening day starter. It’s an unfortunate thing for anyone.”

Manoah has struggled since going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in 2022, when he finished third in AL Cy Young voting. He was sent to the rookie-level Florida Complex League in June to work on his mechanics after opening the season 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA.

Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Buffalo on Saturday, Schneider said. If all goes well, Romano could return Tuesday against Philadelphia.

All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette (right knee) ran on the field, hit in the cage and took grounders Friday. Bichette leads the AL with a .321 batting average.

Bichette left a July 31 game against Baltimore after jamming his knee when he pulled up while running the bases.

“Still day-to-day but he’s making good progress,” Schneider said.

The Blue Jays, who hosted the Chicago Cubs in the opener of a three-game series Friday night, replaced Manoah by recalling right-hander Hagen Danner from Buffalo. Danner pitched in 23 games with the Bisons, all but one in relief. He struck out 35 batters and walked seven in 28 1/3 innings.

