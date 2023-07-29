Manufacturing plant to close in Opelika later this year, hundreds affected

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — A medical device manufacturer in Alabama has announced plans to close its plant in November, a move that will impact nearly 500 workers.

Baxter International Inc., which makes dialyzers for dialysis treatment at its plant in Opelika, announced the closure Thursday.

“Baxter leadership emphasized that this outcome is not a reflection on the quality employees and business climate in Opelika, but was brought on by global market conditions that have impacted demand and overseas competition,” Opelika city officials said in a news release.

City officials will be working with state and nationwide contacts to help identify and recruit other potential companies to create future opportunities in Opelika, officials said.

Mayor Gary Fuller expressed disappointment by the announcement and concern for the affected employees.

“The City and our Economic Development team will be working closely with Baxter, the Alabama Department of Commerce, the Opelika Chamber, Southern Union and our other workforce partners to assist these employees in finding other careers here in our area,” Fuller said.

Economic Development Director Lori Huguley said the community will rise despite the news.

“This is a big blow to our community and definitely not news we expected to hear, but we know we have great companies in our area that will welcome the chance to meet and interview those who are looking for other careers here,” Huguley said.

Opelika is 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) northeast of Montgomery and has a population of 32,000.