Maple Leafs sign coach Sheldon Keefe to a multiyear contract extension

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed coach Sheldon Keefe to a multiyear contract extension.

The deal with the 42-year-old Keefe announced Wednesday wasn’t a surprise, considering new general manager Brad Treliving hinted about it last week. Terms were not disclosed.

Keefe has posted a 166-71-30 record since being hired on Nov. 20, 2019, though his success in the regular season has not translated to the playoffs.

The Maple Leafs beat Tampa Bay in six games this year for their first playoff series win since 2004 before losing to the eighth-seeded Florida Panthers in the next round. The Panthers eventually lost in the Stanley Cup Final to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Signing Keefe to an extension is another key piece of offseason work completed by Treliving, who signed star center Auston Matthews to a four-year, $53 million extension last week.

Treliving foreshadowed the extension when addressing Keefe’s status during a video call about Matthews’ deal. He confirmed when he took over that Keefe would be returning and said he has been impressed with the coach since working closely with him this offseason.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him,” Treliving said Friday. “I think he’s a terrific man. I think he’s a terrific coach.”

